 
 

EuropeNewsGiorgio De Maio ; Contemporary Photography Exhibition

Florence (9 February to 16 April 2019) Giorgio Di Maio exibit his work Correspondences in Florence, Onart Gallery, Via della Pergola 61, from the 9 at 18 February in a Collective of Contemporary Photography entitled "La Materia dei sensi" ( "The Matter of senses") dedicated at sensuality, at sensual fascination that emanate from not only the body but the inanimate things.
The modern poetry began with the Charles Baudelaire's lyrics Correspondances, mystical vision where the Nature is capital. The bloody poet, who loves pleasures and excessis, entrusts his lyrics not the objective description of the reality but a function to know the true essence of things. Giorgio Di Maio, researcher of Hidden Harmony, find the correspondences between the colors and the geometries in the reality and the soul of observer.

The modern poetry began with the Charles Baudelaire’s lyrics Correspondances, mystical vision where the Nature is capital. The bloody poet, who loves pleasures and excessis, entrusts his lyrics not the objective description of the reality but a function to know the true essence of things. Giorgio Di Maio, researcher of Hidden Harmony, find the correspondences between the colors and the geometries in the reality and the soul of observer.

© Giorgio De Maio

About Giorgio Di Maio

Giorgio Di Maio is a graduate of Architecture. At the School of Architecture, he came into contact with two important influences: organic architect F.L. Wright, the Neoplasticism of Theo van Doesburg and Mondrian.  Wright’s Wasmuth Portfolio, published in Berlin in 1911 was Giorgio’s constant companion in those years. He always came back to it, fascinated by its ability to lend harmonious composition to different spaces and their functions, in final plans that were unified and perfectly balanced. His first show was titled Colonie di artisti and was a historical study of three episodes from European architecture tied to the roles played by the patrons who promoted them. This first show was followed by Frammenti, Ombre alla fine…. L’amore, Basilicata, non è Napoli, exhibitions in which Giorgio Di Maio revealed some of the future distinctive features of his way of photographing: attention to the particular rather than to the exceptional, a reclaiming of the quotidian, the decay of materiality, the identity of opposites, the balance deriving from the tension and integration of diversity, a search for spiritual presence. In most recent years he has gradually withdrawn from his profession as an architect and starting from a study of Heraclitus has begun to devote himself to the pursuit of Hidden Harmony which is present all around us and is identified by means of the language of figurative arts vanguards. For the Milan PhotoFestival he exhibited his work Milan in harmony in April 2018 at Palazzo Castiglioni.

The researche of The  Hidden Harmony has been published on several of the most important Magazines dedicated to Photography. [Official Website]

ONART GALLERY

9 February to 16 April 2019

Via della Pergola, 61r – 50121 – Florence

© Giorgio De Maio

© Giorgio De Maio

