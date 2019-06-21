These are 18 images of an unidentifiable landscape of houses, housing projects, logistic centers, container terminals, expressways and a bit of beach. It’s a landscape of quick money and profitability.
“Unidentified Landscapes” is a portrayal in 18 frames of the journey through a city in smithereens with fragmented illusions of nature. These are “Anamorphoses”, distorted images of a disintegrating world, where perspectives begin to shift and where a fascination with ugliness and an aversion to a coastline dedicated to land and real estate speculation stand cheek by jowl. The eye of the camera fixates on the banal and discovers a decor of destruction, the accelerating ravages of a place where everything is subject to commercial exploitation. Against this backdrop of concern with pure profitability, people move about like tolerated guests. [Official Website]
