 
 

B&WEuropeStoryWrestling Scars by Steven Kruit

It’s 5am in the morning, before the smothering heat of Delhi kicks in, and the pupils of one of the wrestling schools are already in a fierce training.

“Catch Him!” It’s 5am in the morning, before the smothering heat of Delhi kicks in, and the pupils of one of the wrestling schools are already in a fierce training.

Their daily routine is one of discipline and respect, and of course the 500 daily pushups, six days a week. Pehlwani, also known as kushti, is a form of mud wrestling contested in the Indian subcontinent and is a historic sport dating back to the Mughals.

The words come from the Persian language and mean “heroic wrestling”, already indicating the hard work and dedication involved. In an Akhada, or wrestling school, most students live full time: it’s a dormitory with a strict discipline of practice, where they do not only work on strengthening the body, but also the mind and the soul.

Wrestling, but strength in general, is a big virtue in the traditional caste system society in India. Many of the students are coming from area’s around Delhi challenged by poverty. Becoming a wrestling champion is not only creating respect in society but is also a way out of such poverty.

But during the wrestling practices and matches, a lot of participants get injured. When their heads and ears get squeezed and hit hard in the strong biceps of their opponent, a medical injury called perichondrial hematoma occurs or called “cauliflower ear” or “boxing ear”.

The Cauliflower ear is a deformity of the ear, a bumpy or lumpy appearance on part of the ear, similar to a cauliflower.  Its caused by blunt trauma and occurs when blood pools in the outer ear after it’s been hit or struck. This pooling of blood needs to be treated right away, otherwise the ear forever looses its original shape. However, in India these injuries do not get treated, and are seen as Battle Scars. The bigger the deformation, the harder and tougher the fight must have been. The deformed ears are carried with proud and self confidence as “Wrestling Scars”.

About Steven Kruit

Steven Kruit is a photographer orginally from the Netherlands, but has been living and travelling for many years in South East Asia. His travel, portrait and reportage photography focusses on the life and livelihood of people in Asia.  [Official Website]

previous
Through the nudity; Days of Winter by Roberto A.Cabrera
next
Landscape Photography; Modernising Nature by Zak van Biljon
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BB-Gallery-2.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
China ; Shaking Hands by Yang Gu

AsiaConceptChina ; Shaking Hands by Yang Gu

The title “Shaking Hands” is inspired by the “hand-shaking buildings” in big cities in China. In order to maximize their living area, the residents of these buildings independently reconstruct and expand each floor horizontally outwards.
Light Landscape by Francesco Candeloro

ConceptEuropeLight Landscape by Francesco Candeloro

Light Landscape presents a series of photographic works by Francesco Candeloro in which the "landscape" is the protagonist: visions which are pure and silent thanks to the lack of any human figure in them
Slavic Bestiary by Magda Kuca

ConceptEuropeSlavic Bestiary by Magda Kuca

Slavic Bestiary project deals with decoding specific polish folk traditions using original folk garments and technique of wet plate collodion.
Vignettes of a salesman by Ole Marius Joergensen

ConceptEuropeFeaturedVignettes of a salesman by Ole Marius Joergensen

A lot of traditions are being lost as new technologies are invading our day-to-day world. The door-to-door salesman is a relic from the 50s.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
States of Grace by Wendi Schneider

AmericaB&WBioStates of Grace by Wendi Schneider

In States of Grace, I illuminate beauty amidst the chaos. I’m calmed by the simplicity of a graceful line and the stillness of the suspended moment and compelled to share an impression of the serenity I find there. 
Shemara – My own vision of children’s photography.

EuropeShotShemara – My own vision of children’s photography.

My strength lies in perfecting the image, this is my principle and vision.
TRENDING STORIES
The Nenets by Sara Bianchi

EuropeFeaturedStoryThe Nenets by Sara Bianchi

The Nenets are an ethnic minority with fewer than 50.000 people dedicated to reindeer breeding. They live in Yamal peninsula, Siberia. Yamal in the language of the indigenous means "the end of the world"
Ghost Town ni Naru by Jasmin Gendron

AmericaStoryGhost Town ni Naru by Jasmin Gendron

Its a project that suggests a questioning about human decisions in which he presents an aspect of the Japanese culture that does not conform the idea of Japan.
Urban areas; Urbanism by Doug Caplan

AmericaCityUrban areas; Urbanism by Doug Caplan

Urbanism is the study of how inhabitants of urban areas interact with the built environment. This body of work focuses on the abstract nature of the human experience – the residuals of existence.
Interview with Svetlin Yosifov ; Finalist in our Black & White 2019

DnaEuropeInterview with Svetlin Yosifov ; Finalist in our Black & White 2019

When I started to pick up photography, I learnt to shoot many genres, from macro, landscape, night scape, long exposure, street photography… slowly I noticed capturing images related with human elements is very challenging yet fulfilling. 
Abstract photography by Olga Merrill

AmericaConceptAbstract photography by Olga Merrill

Olga Merrill lived and worked in Russia until March of 2013 when she came to Maine, USA and her life changed. At the end of 2015 her life changed even more – she got a gift – a photo camera and her view of the world became different through lens
Interview with Ted Chin; Digital Artist.

AmericaDnaInterview with Ted Chin; Digital Artist.

Dali is definitely one of my inspirations when I was learning about surreal art. However, jellyfish has nothing to do with his artwork. The gentle floating of clouds and jellyfish creates a sense of calm.
Boxed emotion by Sonja Hesslow

ConceptEuropeBoxed emotion by Sonja Hesslow

I wanted to do something more than just a nice picture so I decided to show different feelings created in a box, and the series got the name “Boxed emotion”.
HDR – high dynamic range by Cedric Mayence

ConceptEuropeHDR – high dynamic range by Cedric Mayence

I started photography when I bought my first DSLR in 2008. I am mostly interested by HDR (high dynamic range) because I love its rendering
Nudity : Underneath the clothes by Lucie Nechanicka

EuropeNudeNudity : Underneath the clothes by Lucie Nechanicka

This series of photographs represents nudity in a pure and natural way. It is something innate that has always been here, and always will be.
FEATURED STORIES
Losing our minds by Eddy Verloes

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedLosing our minds by Eddy Verloes

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature.
Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 
Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedWet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man. I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow
Documentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDocumentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

Photographer and life-long Tottenham Hotspur fan, Martin Andersen has turned his camera on his fellow fans to create ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, an intimate and often visceral collection of photographs taken at home, away, and across Europe from 2013 until 2017 with the last game played at the White Hart Lane stadium.
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

EuropeFeaturedStoryAnže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWomen hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

It’s another beautiful day in paradise. Dark, and rainy. It’s one of those days that suggest the beauty of film. F-stop wide open, the darkness and grain, the feeling of an impressionist painting.
Alternative family album by Frank Rodick

AmericaConceptFeaturedAlternative family album by Frank Rodick

These images are part of what I’ve called an “alternative family album.” With one exception, I constructed each work using vernacular photographs from archives discovered after my parents’ deaths.
Intimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedIntimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there.
The Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryThe Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd