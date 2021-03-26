After Yang’s death, her family came to New York to take care of everything. Her younger brother Hai and her mother Shi have stayed in Flushing for more than a year. During this time, Yang’s death caused a lot of social attention, Hai doesn’t believe that his sister jumped off the fourth floor on her own. He did everything he could try to “find the truth” for his sister. After a year, things have changed a lot, people might don’t usually remember that there was a girl who had fallen on 40th Street in Flushing. But for Yang’s family, it seems that nothing has changed. Every day of the year, they are trapped in this tragedy.

This project focuses on the other side of the tragedy: how does it traumatize the family. After Yang’s death, the whole family has suffered from the loss of loved ones but still have to stand up and face everything, they’re also victims. I try to show this very important part of tragedy by documenting Hai and his mother’s life in New York. They never moved on, everything about this family ever since seems to be related to the incident: Hai and his mother live alone in a foreign country with very poor English. They have to deal with complicated document procedures while suffering from the grief, trying to get some clue from words they cannot even understand. Hai used to have a promising job in Shanghai, China. But after the incident, he quit the job and came to New York for his sister. He has no economic income for more than a year. All expenses for their life in New York are sponsored by the savings of the family, which have caused serious economic pressure to the family. The family has to separate for more than a year. Hai’s father already spent two Lunar New Year alone in China, on which day everyone else got a reunion with family. Hai’s wife took care of their son at home, she has to find a balance between her work and family. She was so overwhelmed and stressed out that her attitude gradually changed from being supportive to ask her husband to come back home immediately. In late November 2018, the mother Shi was knocked down by some guy on the street in Flushing, just 5 days before their flight back to China. She was badly injured and got through serious surgery. They had no choice but to cancel the flight and stay in New York for recovering……

A tragedy occurred may cause a long-term subsequent influence on a family, it can go deep into the most subtle aspects of life. But this kind of trauma is actually invisible, trivial, like the most secretive wound. It’s very easy for people to ignore. But it’s a long-lasting torture for victims of the tragedy, and they’re not able to escape from it.