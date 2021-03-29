 
 

AfricaBioLandscape Photography; Modernising Nature by Zak van Biljon

To get a fresh look at natures beauty in a modern era, Zak van Biljon went beyond the visible spectrum to capture these vivid images.

To get a fresh look at natures beauty in a modern era, Zak van Biljon went beyond the visible spectrum to capture these vivid images.

The technique, developed for military surveillance and crop surveys, captures near-infrared light: wavelengths of electromagnetic radiation that fall between what we see as red and the longer wavelengths used for thermal imaging. The pigment in plant leaves, chlorophyll, strongly absorbs visible light which they use as a source of energy in the process of photosynthesis.

The cell structure of the leaves, on the other hand, strongly reflects near-infrared light. A strong absorption at these wavelengths would only result in overheating the plant and possibly damaging the tissues. The human eye is unable to perceive infrared light but it is exactly this reflected energy, which reacts with infrared-sensitive material to create electric pinks and vibrant reds.

The concept

Our idea of landscapes is not landscape by itself. Nothing exists by itself but only through perception. Our perception, however, is subject to both individual watching and classifying what we see.

The classification is strongly subdued to the imagery with which we are confronted every day. The famous Windows computer desktop image “Bliss” and others of this kind have become a kind of nature of which we believe that is is “true” nature.

Pictures of natures are not about falsifying nature itself but are reflecting our perception of nature. What kind of image do we have? On social media channels user are sharing zillions of filtered photos of nature – or what they think nature must look like.

But at the same time people are subdued to an irresistible attraction to the bright vivid lights of cities and screens. The artificial becomes real and the natural reality or the reality of nature is hyped by means of technology such as filtered instagram pictures. Thus both, nature as a reality and as a concept gets random.

The pictures

We need a new way of looking at nature in the 21st century, just like the landscape painters of the 19th century who were confronted with industrialization. Today, humanity’s increasing urbanization ends once and for all our symbiotic relationship with nature. Cities are growing into megacities, more than half of todays population was born in cities and this new generation is a technological generation, convenience driven but: nature free. And yet: humanity can never free itself from nature.

The vivid pinks and reds in Zak van Biljon’s work will therefore attract those neon city dwellers which think they have overcome nature and who are yet subconsciously reminded of nature out there. His art wants the viewer to remember the real landscape when looking at the ostensible unreal world of his photographs.

About Zak van Biljon

Red turf is the homeland of Zak van Biljon. The South African photographer, born 1981, spent his childhood and teenage years in both Johannesburg and Cape Town. 2003 he graduated as best student at the National College of Photography. With a study of black & white printing – ironically, for someone who grew up under the colourful impressions of the Rainbow Nation.

In 2004 he left the country and emigrated to Europe. It was in Rome, where he discovered another sunlight and in London, where he scored himself on top of booking lists for prestigious underground labels. He continued his career as a part-time commercial photographer in Zurich, Switzerland, exerting his mastery to his fine art projects.

His work range from digital to analog with skills in contemporary advertising and modern art photography. His main focus is the directorial handling of light – as shown in his recent art work, capture the world in infrared. The world seen in red and pink colours provides a new and impressive insight to reality as we know it. [Official Website]

previous
Wrestling Scars by Steven Kruit
next
Interview with Michele Punturieri; published in our print edition #15
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BB-Gallery-2.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Dead end by Myriam Boulos

AsiaConceptDead end by Myriam Boulos

This photo series is a way of trying to deal with a body dysmorphic disorder and an abusive relationship with capitalism and patriarchy in Lebanon.
City on rivers by Maciej Leszczynski

CityEuropeCity on rivers by Maciej Leszczynski

Photographs from “City on Rivers” series were made in November 2016 in Chongqing municipality - the main city of central China. The aim of the project was to document the urban space along the course of rivers, the Yangtze and the Jialing River.
Nude model : Body Shop by Richard Prehn/Zxorb

AmericaB&WNudeNude model : Body Shop by Richard Prehn/Zxorb

A rare and exquisite working moment captured between a photographer and his model. I have spent my entire life as an artist.  It is not what I do. It is who I am. In the art community, I have seen enough of the good, the bad and the mediocre.
Clarity by Patrick Ems

B&WBioEuropeClarity by Patrick Ems

Patrick Ems, was born 1980 in Zurich. Twenty years of photographic experience, he has become an award-winning fine art photographer, known for his unique black and whity style.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
My public window by Jean-Luc Feixa

ConceptEuropeMy public window by Jean-Luc Feixa

This project evolved from a simple observation. I live in Brussels, and every day on my path to work I passed in front of windows that included various odd objects.
Sebastiao Salgado: Tales of a humanist

DodhersSebastiao Salgado: Tales of a humanist

Sebastiao Salgado's real strength is the extraordinary union between the content of his reports and the formal and compositional perfection of his work.
TRENDING STORIES
Soft darkness and absence: Dante Guthrie Photography

AmericaB&WConceptSoft darkness and absence: Dante Guthrie Photography

This is a collection of work from 2014 that was taken in Europe and Canada. They are from various projects consisting of an overarching theme of soft darkness and absence, with the relationship between humanity and nature also being explored.
Mexico; Trick or treat by Susan De Witt

AmericaStoryMexico; Trick or treat by Susan De Witt

The last day of October is also traditionally the time for Halloween costumes and trick-or-treaters running from door to door in search of candy.
Light,composition and atmosphere of Jack Burger

EuropeShotLight,composition and atmosphere of Jack Burger

I’m a photographer living in the south of the Netherlands. Interesting images have always had my attention since I can remember. Analog photography was never really my thing. The digital camera was a real libaration for me with photoshop as my darkroom.
Thomas Alleman : The Gilded Giant – Photographs of New York City

AmericaB&WCityThomas Alleman : The Gilded Giant – Photographs of New York City

Thomas Alleman was born and raised in Detroit, where his father was a traveling salesman and his mother was a ceramic artist. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English Literature.
Urban Landscapes by Alexis Hernández Romero

B&WCityEuropeUrban Landscapes by Alexis Hernández Romero

Urban Landscapes is an approach to urban black and white photography that tries to capture the beauty, sometimes overlooked, of the city and its moments.
Dynamics of femininity and female relationships; Amanda Dandeneau

AmericaStoryDynamics of femininity and female relationships; Amanda Dandeneau

Amanda’s photographs have been shown in New York, Chicago, Rhode Island, and Louisiana. She has also been published in American Photography 25 and 28. She currently resides in Brooklyn, N.Y, where she works as a freelance photographer.
In a crazy bubble by Omri Shomer

AsiaCityIn a crazy bubble by Omri Shomer

There seems to be almost nothing that disturbs those living there, not financial difficulties, not terror attacks, not even the flood of tourists coming for the Eurovision, that intimidating European song contest.
Hope Collectors by Ari Baiense

AmericaStoryHope Collectors by Ari Baiense

Sustainability, sustainable development, conscious consumption, environmentally friendly and recycling are among the trending expressions nowadays in the media. These were already incorporated in my vocabulary and habits but a few years ago, walking around my home town – Curitiba
As You Disappear by Pauline Lévêque

B&WConceptEuropeAs You Disappear by Pauline Lévêque

The people we most love do become a physical part of us, ingrained in our synapses, in the pathways where memories are created,’ Meghan O’Rourke observed in her memoir of loss
FEATURED STORIES
Losing our minds by Eddy Verloes

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedLosing our minds by Eddy Verloes

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature.
Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 
Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedWet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man. I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow
Documentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDocumentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

Photographer and life-long Tottenham Hotspur fan, Martin Andersen has turned his camera on his fellow fans to create ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, an intimate and often visceral collection of photographs taken at home, away, and across Europe from 2013 until 2017 with the last game played at the White Hart Lane stadium.
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

EuropeFeaturedStoryAnže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWomen hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

It’s another beautiful day in paradise. Dark, and rainy. It’s one of those days that suggest the beauty of film. F-stop wide open, the darkness and grain, the feeling of an impressionist painting.
Alternative family album by Frank Rodick

AmericaConceptFeaturedAlternative family album by Frank Rodick

These images are part of what I’ve called an “alternative family album.” With one exception, I constructed each work using vernacular photographs from archives discovered after my parents’ deaths.
Intimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedIntimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there.
The Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryThe Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd