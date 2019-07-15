 
 

AsiaStoryWindows by Sandipa Malakar

From my childhood, windows fascinate me a lot. Whenever I was in my room it was the only connection to the outer world. It seems freedom to me; freedom of thinking, freedom of dreaming, freedom of traveling  anywhere , anytime.
It seems freedom to me; freedom of thinking, freedom of dreaming, freedom of traveling  anywhere , anytime.

It seems freedom to me; freedom of thinking, freedom of dreaming, freedom of traveling  anywhere , anytime. A long gaze through the window during summer afternoon or any moonlit night used to take me to my favorite places . There was no boundary to go anywhere through my “window”. This was a favorite pastime in my childhood- virtual tour through window..

“There’s world out there.

Open a window, and it’s there”

Robin Williams

With time when I start travelling along with my camera my love for window doesn’t fade but comes in a different form- framing my imagination, framing the outer world. Wherever I go it really mesmerizes me to see the place through the window reminding me of my childhood. Here is my collection of windows taken in different countries, and my journey with the windows will be continued..

About Sandipa Malakar

Sandipa Malakar, quitted her managerial post only to pursue photograhy as a new career. While inspired by history, culture, films and music, a die-hard traveler Sandipa started documenting people, culture and places around the world. She takes photos of street life with spontaneouity and tries to discover the beauty of moments in every day life. Her photos describe the story with mysterious and beautiful light and color. Her photo series on different cultural and religious events have been published in different magazines. Recently she has started to work as a researcher to do in depth documentary photography on various social and environmental issues.

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar

Windows | Sandipa Malakar



