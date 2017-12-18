Wildlife by Jessica Circe Rogers

The breadth of color that I experienced there, from the wildlife to the landscapes to an amazing sunrise awoke a passion that I had not known before and for which I am truly thankful. It brought to life for me and I hope for those who see these photos the importance of the work that conservationists and those who support them are doing to protect these animals and their habitat for future generations.

The product of artistic parents but unable to draw herself, Jessica found her creative ability with a camera as a teenager through a photography class in school. On holidays throughout her adulthood she can always be found with a camera in hand but her true passion for the art-form began only recently on a safari trip to Kenya where she came face to face with some of the most beautiful animals in the world, including Sudan the last male northern white rhino in existence.

It was an amazing experience as well as a true test of her photography skills and since that trip she has pursued every opportunity to take pictures and express her creative side. She plans to return to Africa again as well as travel to other areas of the world in search of more amazing photographs of the wildlife and landscapes that are her favorite subjects.