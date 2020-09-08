 
 

AmericaBioWhite horses: Covid dreams and the rhythm of lockdown by Mieke Douglas

The emotions of lockdown come and go, ebb and flow: disquieting and sometimes extreme; often softly cocooned in a safe quarantine bubble. I am having unusually vivid dreams. I read in the news that I am not the only one.
6524 min

‘When anxious, uneasy and bad thoughts come, I go to the sea, and the sea drowns them out with its great wide sounds, cleanses me with its noise, and imposes a rhythm upon everything in me that is bewildered and confused.’

-Rainer Maria Rilke

The emotions of lockdown come and go, ebb and flow: disquieting and sometimes extreme; often softly cocooned in a safe quarantine bubble. I am having unusually vivid dreams. I read in the news that I am not the only one. It can be hard to separate the dreams from reality. 

The world was in lockdown, but Spring and Summer still came as they always has. I have never enjoyed watching the Seasons unfold so much. We are all focussing more on the natural world. The air is cleaner; the streets are quieter and wildlife and flowers are returning.

I find some comfort in slowing down and just surrendering to the unstoppable progression of Nature. There is a stillness to be found in yielding to her rhythms and just accepting their power. I flow with her and she emboldens me. These images are an exploration of the simple lines and repeating patterns of Nature in her various forms. I would like the viewer to slow down and experience the wonder of the undulating and unstoppable rhythm of nature, like waves hitting the shoreline.

Breaking waves are sometimes referred to as white horses, as the crest of the wave can be seen as the mane of the horse. If you listen closely, the faint booming of the waves crashing sounds like hundreds of hooves thundering along the ground. Here are a few of my White Horses. The repeating forms, shapes and lines of the rhythmic and unstoppable progression of Nature. Give in to their power. I hope you enjoy the ride.

About Mieke Douglas

Mieke is a Canadian and Dutch Fine Art Photographer, living in London. Her work challenges our ambivalence to the natural world around us. She strips down the unnecessary and focuses on simple lines and moments of movement or stillness in nature. Scale, distance and form are often ambiguous. She hopes to make you linger a bit longer and look at the contours, shapes and textures of nature. Her practice is inspired by the Abstract Impressionists’ abandonment of traditional ideas of composition and by the17th century Dutch Master Painters’ use of light, composition and colour to direct the eye of the viewer. She experiments with modern techniques to achieve these effects in a digital image. Her work moves between fact and fiction and constantly challenges the boundaries of photography and art.

Mieke’s images are held in private collections and have been exhibited internationally in Paris, Rome, Rotterdam, Barcelona and London, including two submissions in the prestigious Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2019. She has won numerous awards, most recently: a Julia Margaret Cameron Award 2020; Minimalist Photographer of the Year Open Category Award 2019, a Chromatic International Photography Award  and a British Photography Award 2019. Mieke is Shortlisted for the inaugural Alpha Female Award at the Sony World Photography Awards 2020 and The Association of Photographers Emerging Talent Award 2020. She has just had her first solo show, ‘STILL’ in Marylebone, London.She is a member of the Royal Photographic Society, London Independent Photography, The Association of Photographers, Photofusion, Shutterhub and of the Clapham Photographers’ Collective and has recently been accepted as an ArtCan Artist.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Germinating by Wesley Dombrecht
next
Mea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Dodho.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape & nature photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO
TRENDING STORIES

DodhersTANYA AKKARIRobert Frank: The hidden face of the American dream

3 min 1813
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/red9.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
Tokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedTokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

3 min 949
Magical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

BioEuropeFeaturedMagical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

3 min 1378
New York City² by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedNew York City² by Rokas Jankus

3 min 1179
Thuis by Susanne Middelberg

EuropeFeaturedNudeShotThuis by Susanne Middelberg

4 min 2406
Artistic nude; Lemnviu by Moga Alexandru

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeArtistic nude; Lemnviu by Moga Alexandru

3 min 1969

Showroom

LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN

Julia Fullerton-Batten

SEPTEMBER 7 TO OCTOBER 31, 2020

ENTER SHOWROOM
LATEST STORIES
X
Contact Us
How can we help? What's on your mind? you can use the form below and we will reply by email as soon as possible.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com | Advertising: advertising@dodho.com | Submission: submission@dodho.com | Management: management@dodho.com
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We never share your data with 3rd parties. Your details will be held securely, we won't share them with anyone else and of course you may unsubscribe at any time. You can read our Privacy Policy here
We’d love to
SUBMISSION
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.