The idea started with a fascination for the germinating process of dried beans.
In this series I want to give the viewer a different look at a product, which they usually see as just a dried product to cook with, it is actually very fascinating to see what happens if you let this germinate & the evolution who undergoes it. There are always 2 images, one at the start of the germination, when the embryo inside awakens(these are the close-up images in sepia tones) & then a second image when the germ has already evolved into a shoot with roots that start looking for food (these are the images in color)
A little background info off the germinating process:
”Dried beans & kernels In the edible form as we know them, exist in a sleeping state, when exposed to water/oxygen/temperature, the embryo inside off them wakes up, during the first development they use gravity to determine the direction of growth, to start the germination & rooting it uses all the spare food from inside the bean, finally the shell dies & the embryo becomes a new life form”
About Wesley Dombrecht
Wesley Dombrecht(1979) is a Belgium-based commercial and artistic photographer, currently best known for his personal photography work & art-series in the fine-art / still-life genre, mostly working around food. Through a graphic approach and elaborately staged compositions, his personal work offers the viewer a different perspective on what we eat –utilising dramatic lighting, minimal sets and an unsaturated colour palette, what gives his images a very aesthetic appearance.In the years he developed a signature style that you can describe as conceptual, painterly, images, often in square formats with sometimes floating objects.
In the year 2017 he was awarded with a 1st place award in The London ‘Pink Lady Food Photographer Of The Year 2017’ category ‘‘Cream Of The Crop’’ with his picture `Smoked Mackerel & also in the ‘Tokyo International Foto Awards’ with a 1st place GOLD Award in the category ”Fine-Art” for his serie ‘Sprouting & rotting’, since then his personal work is been awarded in various International photo contest. [Official Website]
