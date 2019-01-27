“Trees are the earth’s endless effort to speak to the listening heaven.” Overly materialistic world is temporary, that is why we never ignore the nature’s call to enrich human dignity, freedom and genuine well-being.

We are ignoring the fact that Earth is the only place in the universe that can support human life. Natural resources are limited. Various human activities destroy those resources and threaten to disrupt the balance of world’s ecosystem. Now a days nature is destroyed by us in many ways in our surroundings due to human greed and needs. While visiting a charcoal kiln, my motivation is to portray the relation between nature and human activities on the use of natural resources. This visual story is based on a sudden visit of mother nature “Prakiti”(as metaphor) to one of such areas, inside and outside surroundings of a charcoal burner where the wood become coal. We are losing GREEN, the colour of growth, freshness, harmony, safety, fertility, environment and health that provides a restful and secure feeling.

The process of charcoal making kiln produces smokes and fumes that are harmful for health and environment. In fact most of the charcoal kiln workers die at an early age due to lung related disease as an occupational hazard, moreover affecting future generation too. We destroy the Prakiti but she is still so generous and kind to us. In spite of getting pain by us she always forgives and helps us.

“It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is most adaptable to change.” So, time to rethink Darwin’s theory in the context of our future existence, time to welcome GREEN that stands for new growth and rebirth. Let’s hold on to the tree, try to breathe in its scent, feel its presence and focus on the smell and sensation.

About Sanghamitra Bhattacharya

Sanghamitra Bhattacharya, a Masters in Computer Application, self- employed passionate amateur photographer. She wants to communicate with the world through her photography. She is more interested in people photography. Since childhood, her father plays a role of catalyst to grow her interest in photography and she thinks of taking it up seriously over the last one year. In this journey her photographs have already been published in some websites (1X.com) and Magazine (InPa Photo book, 2016 as one of the winning images), exhibited and awarded in national & international salons (Romania, Greece, Bosnia, Turkey etc.) along with some featured work (Street photography India, Eyewin awards). She always views herself as a lifelong student of photography.