A school is a building that has four walls with tomorrow inside.” Lon Watters. School, a place where we start our together learning, is considered as Alma-mater as it It develops humanity, rational thoughts.
Moreover school is an institution which plays an important role that transforms a soil to soul. I am born and brought-up in plain land and always wish to visit student’s life of hilly region where the transportation is not so easy and inhabitants have to fight against natural calamities every year. I am not able to become a witness of their tough journey but try to portray a full day – activity of a hilly school through documentation.
It is a school in a hilly village where the bonding between teachers and students overwhelms me. Here I found lovely upbringing of the students in the lap of nature though there are transportation difficulties. Journey to the school requires regular climbing ups and downs through the hilly path.
The governing body of the school and the teachers welcome me with their golden hearts. They allow me to interact with the students during school hours. Junior classes run regularly even only with two or three students in a class. Interaction with joyful learning is not limited in the classroom education only, but also makes them continuously aware of the importance of cleanliness, disciplines, moral values and coordination with the elders during prayer. While visiting the school premises, I have found several posters, such as “DO NOT WASTE FOOD. FOOD IS GOD”. Everyday students enjoy the good quality lunch meal with a realization of the value of food which is provided by the school. Students are also indulged by some lively naughty moments during their Tiffin break.
The school runs under the programme of SSA. I have found a nice wall art written in Hindi language on” Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) ”, means achievement of provides intellectual nourishment to the students. School creates a challenging academic environment to help students in developing characters. Educators and all school staff are part of an ethical learning community and adhere to the same values that they teach.
Universalization of Elementary Education (UEE) in a time bound manner, making free and compulsory Education to the Children of 6-14 years age group, a Fundamental Right. The painting along with few quotes on the wall for the enrichment of the young souls, students’ activities in wall magazines, friendship between jovial hearts and their joyful playing during Tiffin hours recall my school days. Students grow up with a belief -”The beautiful thing about learning is nobody can take it away from you”. I feel lucky to have a memory of such visit to a school where the young fresh minds are blooming like colourful rhododendrons. Wish we could turn back time to the good old school days and spend a day here as a student with new learning experience.
About Sanghamitra Bhattacharya
Sanghamitra Bhattacharya, a Masters in Computer Application, self- employed passionate amateur photographer. She wants to communicate with the world through her photography. She is more interested in people photography. Since childhood, her father plays a role of catalyst to grow her interest in photography and she thinks of taking it up seriously over the last two years. In this journey her photographs have already been published in some websites (1X.com) and Magazines (Shades of Color, Edge of Humanity etc), exhibited and awarded in national & international salons (Romania, Greece, Bosnia, Turkey etc.). Recently an interview with Sanghamitra Bhattacharya is published in Shades of Color magazine. She wins 2nd place under the children category in 4th annual international photography contest 35 awards 2018. Her photo story works are already published in Dodho magazine and 121clicks.com. She always views herself as a lifelong student of photography.
