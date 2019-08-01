A school is a building that has four walls with tomorrow inside.” Lon Watters. School, a place where we start our together learning, is considered as Alma-mater as it It develops humanity, rational thoughts.

Moreover school is an institution which plays an important role that transforms a soil to soul. I am born and brought-up in plain land and always wish to visit student’s life of hilly region where the transportation is not so easy and inhabitants have to fight against natural calamities every year. I am not able to become a witness of their tough journey but try to portray a full day – activity of a hilly school through documentation.

It is a school in a hilly village where the bonding between teachers and students overwhelms me. Here I found lovely upbringing of the students in the lap of nature though there are transportation difficulties. Journey to the school requires regular climbing ups and downs through the hilly path.

The governing body of the school and the teachers welcome me with their golden hearts. They allow me to interact with the students during school hours. Junior classes run regularly even only with two or three students in a class. Interaction with joyful learning is not limited in the classroom education only, but also makes them continuously aware of the importance of cleanliness, disciplines, moral values and coordination with the elders during prayer. While visiting the school premises, I have found several posters, such as “DO NOT WASTE FOOD. FOOD IS GOD”. Everyday students enjoy the good quality lunch meal with a realization of the value of food which is provided by the school. Students are also indulged by some lively naughty moments during their Tiffin break.

The school runs under the programme of SSA. I have found a nice wall art written in Hindi language on” Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) ”, means achievement of provides intellectual nourishment to the students. School creates a challenging academic environment to help students in developing characters. Educators and all school staff are part of an ethical learning community and adhere to the same values that they teach.