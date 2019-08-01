Haridwar city is an ancient and it is one of the most sacred city In India or a beautiful tourist place where blends spiritual causes and natural reasons which make it most popular among the all communities of people of the globe.

Here The “Ganga” most auspicious river of India, it is believed that The Ganga came from haven and after crossing Himalayan range from Gangotri , finally exits the Himalayan foothills and touches the planes of northern India, In Haridwar is the destination where people from across the India visit for pilgrimage and to take a holy dip into the holy river Ganges. There are thousands of old temples situated in this city and we can experience Indian Complex culture and diverse form of the Hinduism here. Two words “HARI” and “DWAR” contains in Haridwar, “Hari” means God and “Dwar” means Gate, Gateway to the God. Haridwar situated in Uttarakhand a state of northern part of India.

I have visited recently in Haridwar and I took some pictures to describe my experiences and emotions about the holy place which I am sharing through my series of photographs.

About Arup Biswas

I am a Passionate Street and Documentary Photographer from Siliguri, West Bengal. A Computer Teacher by profession. My interest in photography developed at very small age while playing around with a small film camera and a Compact Digital Camera. I bought my first DSLR Camera in 2010 and started taking pictures on street Unaware of the concept of photography. I am a self-taught photographer. I worked on my skills through images of famous photographers in street and travel photography genre

Some of my memorable achievements was winning some POTM , some publications in Smart Photography Magazine, Asian Photography. I have also received good placements and reviews in some competitions and my work has been published in various print and online magazines and blogs. I have been continuing a street photography group named “ Better Angles” at North Bengal since 2016, I am also a contributor to Getty Images. For me Photography is not that just to take photograph, rather to feel the attractions from the people there and to be part of them forgetting my own identity.