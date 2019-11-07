Bandar Abbas is the southern part of Iran. In this city, as one of the three economic hub of the country.

Millions of dollars are displaced in the city daily and all the big industries including Iran’s largest commercial dock, oil petroleum, steel mills, aluminum plants, bitumen factory and hundreds of factories and other large commercial centers are located in this city Öthere are people living in the suburbs who do not belong to the city. They come to the city in the winter and go out when it is hot. while they are living in one of the three wealthy cities in Iran, they do not live in a suitable condition. The children lack medical care, welfare, water, electricity and education. Even most of the children do not have shoes or clothes. In this collection, some pictures of daily lives of these children are shot.