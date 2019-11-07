Can you tell us a little about yourself?

I have been a wandering soul since 2015, by which time the world has used the world literally as a home, especially Asia. I am an introverted but at the same time extremely curious person. What fascinates me most are the ancient tribes, where you can still breathe a wild air, where even the difference of the word is not a barrier but something to get in contact to. I don’t like labels so I can’t place myself in a specific category of photographers. What for me is photography is what seems to me the most. My camera is a kind of my alter ego because through it I win my shyness and my fears.

How did you get interested in photography?

In 2010 i received as a gift my first camera and since then i’ve started to thrill me, observing the work of other photographers, trying to get inspiration from them. It is strange because with photography it was love at first sight. I am a person who tends to get bored right away but my interest is so alive that it feeds my passion for it. If my camera is missing, is like missing a part of me.

What’s in your camera bag?

Since my life is quite nomadic, my “bag” often changes “skin”. For two years my equipment is minimal but essential: a hiking backpack containing a Fujifilm XT2 MirrorLess with fujinon 14mm f2.8 lens and a 35mm f1.4.

What’s the most surprising thing you carry?

My curiosity.

What is the one thing you couldn’t live without?

My curiosity … and obviously a camera to capture it.

What are some of the details that you find essential for your style of bags?

I think nobody in my opinion. Just be functional, light and as little as possible.

What are the important things for protecting your camera gear?

A good coat of rain and a bit of common sense.

Can you give me the essential carry kit when traveling the globe (bags, accessories etc.)?

Light traveling involves light luggage. I would recommend a small camera body like a MirrorLess or a compact one can help a lot. Even the objectives play an important role: I always choose wide-angle lenses, at most normal and I avoid telephoto lenses especially when I travel because they are too big and showy. For me you can’t miss the computer that helps me in the immediate editing and a good hard drive that contains my photos .. and definitely a couple of spare batteries and lots of memory cards!