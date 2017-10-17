We are one. We are two by Lucía Peluffo

The series explores the relationship between two people. One of them, the author.

It shows us different aspects of a “love story”, talking about it between quotes as she is not interested in showing just a romantic aspect of it, but a honest and transparent one.

She inquires on how the way we perceive things does not always reflect the truth. Sometimes we do not know where we are standing, so we need to explore. How loneliness appears after a choice we make, why not a journey, a search for tranquility, a separation from that world that surrounds you from which you do not want to be receive influences anymore.

It shows the evolution and everyday discoveries of a couple under formation, and what happens when they choose to be “alone together”. They become one, and disappear. And that one is now different, is no longer composed by the sum of two.

It is an autobiographic journey. The author left Argentina to leave in France for one year, with her boyfriend. It was the first time they where living together. When they got to Paris they barely spoke the language, had no friends, no jobs, and they were living in 15m2…

One of the author’s poems about this work goes:

“We are one. We are two. Are we alone? We are together. Are we understood? Verbal communication, Visual communication… In the end, are we together?” In her work, Lucía Peluffo (Buenos Aires, 1989) explores different states and aspects of some personal experiences. As she chooses to work with those imprints these leave on her, she uses analogue photography, alternative processes and recently incorporated other mediums like audio, video, and installations, making the spectator get immersed in her ouvre. She brings us a body of work that questions an intimate world, of a commonplace, the everyday life, but with a melancholic, and sometimes unsettling, gaze. About Lucía Peluffo