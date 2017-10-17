Tubetopia by Romeo

On the underground people are forced to stay in a tight space next to each other, and, even though it’s only for a short time, they share unique experiences that will vanish forever once they leave.

Sometimes they withdraw into a mental space that connects them to a place outside, maybe where they were only five minutes before or where they are heading, or an imaginary place where they feel safe and protected. A few search for absent glances, looking for improbable contacts, others talk to their traveling partners without a care for who might be watching or listening.

I have visually disconnected passengers from the physical space they are immersed in, highlighting details that belong exclusively to their intimate dimension. Furthermore, the dark background brings the characters into a neutral space with the intention of reducing the influence of the frame on the image.

About Romeo

Antonio Chiorazzo, also known as, is an Italian photographer who lives and works in London. It is the everyday life of the metropolis that provides him with his subjects. The hustle and bustle conceals profound truths about the relationship that exists between humanity and the artificial organism in which it lives. Photography allows him to document these truths picking up the essence of certain dynamics which reveal themselves to the eyes for a split second. [Official Website]