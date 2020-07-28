Weddings are definitively relevant events among the Spanish families. They represent a sort of “ climax” in everybody’s life because during the celebrations what is normally hidden by the daily routine is suddenlyrevealed and amplified.

A catwalk where the best dress is to be shown off and a stage of passions and intimate feelings. Aided by flowing wine, the everyday sense of discretion and righteousness turns into display, transgression, ambiguity, erotic allusions and a new freedom of expression which, undoubtedly, strikes even more in the holy and super Catholic Spain.

About Mariagrazia Beruffi

Currently living in Trieste and in Brescia (Italy). Former teacher of foreign languages, I started getting into the world of photography as a means of discovering and experimenting the world. My vision of reality is strongly affected by an instinctive use of the camera and what I share is not a document but a very subjective view of the story. [Official Website]