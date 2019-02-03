 
 

AsiaB&WConceptWanderer by Mushfiqur Rahman

There is nothing more beautiful and liberating than indulging in your (one’s) own pandemonium, nothing more reassuring of one’s existence, both spiritually and physically, and this belief of mine gave birth to this particular series.
80713 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 07

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

There is nothing more beautiful and liberating than indulging in your (one’s) own pandemonium, nothing more reassuring of one’s existence, both spiritually and physically, and this belief of mine gave birth to this particular series.

I find myself searching inside my bewildering and whirligig mindscape, questioning the objective reality every now and then. I am always apprehensive of my surroundings including the people around me, even my loved ones. I feel restless. I am lost, yet I don’t want to be found. I am seeking refuge within myself. I am exploring the known, the unknown and the unknowable. I am wandering into wonder. 

Mushfiqur Rahman was born in 1990. He is a documentary photographer based in Bangladesh. He has studied at Pathshala South Asian Media Institute.

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

Wanderer | Mushfiqur Rahman

previous
Generations by Karol Palka
next
Nines by Jennifer Orhélys
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ad-300x250-AAPA-2019.jpg

Our fourth edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

Moment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

EuropeFeaturedStoryMoment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

Community Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

EuropeFeaturedStoryCommunity Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

Vanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryVanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

Midwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedMidwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

Irish Travellers by Bob Newman

EuropeFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Bob Newman

The Nenets by Sara Bianchi

EuropeFeaturedStoryThe Nenets by Sara Bianchi

Wildlife portraits by Nick Dale

EuropeFeaturedHabitatWildlife portraits by Nick Dale

Yamal by Marco Marcone

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryYamal by Marco Marcone

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY