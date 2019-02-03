There is nothing more beautiful and liberating than indulging in your (one’s) own pandemonium, nothing more reassuring of one’s existence, both spiritually and physically, and this belief of mine gave birth to this particular series.

I find myself searching inside my bewildering and whirligig mindscape, questioning the objective reality every now and then. I am always apprehensive of my surroundings including the people around me, even my loved ones. I feel restless. I am lost, yet I don’t want to be found. I am seeking refuge within myself. I am exploring the known, the unknown and the unknowable. I am wandering into wonder.

Mushfiqur Rahman was born in 1990. He is a documentary photographer based in Bangladesh. He has studied at Pathshala South Asian Media Institute.