Fixed on the subjects of personal identity, memories and time in all his works, in this case Karol explores them through ancestral kinship, familial relations and age differences between generations.

He doesn’t choose his models at random, photographing only the members of his family and other people who are close to him:

The idea for this project emerged just on the spur of the moment. Having taken a picture of my father, I photographed myself identically (using same light, same background and wearing a similar white shirt) and juxtaposed both pictures. Later I made another four pairs – each of them presenting my family and my loved ones.

In this way I wanted to show, as simple as possible, the relationships that occur within a family and the differences between generations. The project aims at showing whether we are similar to our mothers / fathers and, if so, what are these correlations. Moreover, I wanted to present the elapsing time, which fascinates me the most. Who are we today and what will we become? What imprint does the time leave on us? In what way does the family influence us? – explains Karol.

The series has been guided and exhibited by workshopx. Nevertheless, it is still only a beginning of a more complete collection and, as Karol promises, will be continued.

Karol Palka (1991) is a Polish photographer graduated from the Krzysztof Kieslowski Film Department in Katowice University and Wajda School in Warsaw. Currently has been pursuing doctoral studies at the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Cracow. Member of the Association of Polish Art Photographers. His works has been awarded at New East Photo Prize 2018, Lensculture Emerging Talent Awards 2017, PDN Photo Annual 2016, La Quatrieme Image – Young Talents 2017, IPA Awards, Prix de la Photographie and published in magazines such as British Journal of Photography, The Calvert Journal, GUP Magazine, L’Œil de la Photographie. [Official Website]