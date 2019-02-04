Natural, without complaisance, a heroine, conquering version, dreams of a masterly brush stroke, story to finish in beauty.

Games of colours, aesthetic choices initiating a return of the sap and feelings. Thus the cycle of time is revived through the image of a universal feminine creature where the expression reveals all kinds of facets and emotional subjectivities. The stagings experienced as narrative snapshots in the sense that we systematically perceive a before and after. But it is the story of beauty and fashion that plays an eternal renewal here. Each season is a tribute to those who preceded it. As a result, everything unfolds in style marked, unique, dreamlike, magical, extravagant, and romantic organised to the millimetre. It’s merely a desire for foliage, all in all, what to expect from warmer weather.

Jennifer Orhélys also seems to have found a delicate way of exposing her relationship to nature in grandiose landscapes. By the emotion that carries her, Jennifer creates an imaginary world, coloured and with the subtle messages, of solitary heroines. Because she grew up in a picturesque environment with mountains, trees and fields; The result is a force common to all his images, even if at times they may seem to overlap between peace and wild melancholy.

Orhélys’ exceptional self-portraits explore subjects as diverse as romance, fairy tales, surrealism, hyper-femininity, the universe, the stars and the beauty of nature in her dramatic photographic works that lead to reflection.

Using images is my way of communicating with people. As a photographer interested in nature, society and beauty, I seek to engage my audience in the continuous and meaningful dialogue on these crucial topics. As strong and aesthetic as I can do, my photography is never imagery in itself. The eye is a part of the brain with its function of memory and consciousness of the mind. Photography makes it accessible to others; This is how I conceive of my work and my vocation in life.

About Jennifer Orhélys

Jennifer Orhélys has been sailing since childhood in a broth of culture, languages and art. She has always drawn to writing, poetry, music and fashion; and lucky to be in contact with the beauty and surrounding wilderness. Strong visual experience, which will feed her years later in her artistic expression: Photography.

Her fascination for the art of self-portraiture, a specialisation that she began to practice as part of her studies of Cinema, Visual Arts and Art History at the School of Arts at the Sorbonne-Pantheon. Hence her photographic work in the “scènaristique” staging inspired by the Pre-Raphaelite and Romantic periods of classical painting.

In her self-portraits, Jennifer shares her world with a magical appearance. So, using her face in dozens of productions, her portfolio gives us more than a thousand different women to see whose suite, filled with poetry, take us on far away by sharing with us her bucolic world, dreamy and sensitive.

“I consider myself an artist who uses photography rather than a photographer.”

She is her Artistic Director, Model, Stylist, Makeup Artist and Hairdresser. She excels in the perilous exercise of recreating herself always in the discipline of self-portraiture.

In presenting her world to us, we discover pieces of her brillant, vibrant and surrealist portfolio, and we realise the work of this devoted artist stages her brilliant self-portraits. As a right actress determined to convey a specific concept and emotion to her audience, she undertakes thorough research to collect a variety of makeup, styling, and hairstyle ideas to build a unique character. [Official Website]