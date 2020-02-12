Nature in urban space often plays a shadowy existence, is fragmented, dreary and secondary.

Only rarely or not at all invited to dance. A reflection of many people. And yet connected with hope, light and beauty. The analog pinhole camera pictures of this series were taken 2018-2019 in Germany, France, United Kingdom, USA, Australia, Italy, Russia and China.

Joachim Michael Feigl is a German photographer and psychologist. His long-term and often international photography projects are photographed in analogue medium format, but also digitally. The main focus of the photographic work is on the behavior and experience of people and their impact on the environment. Photos were shown in individual and group exhibitions in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland. [Official Website]