 
 

GuruShots Photo Challenge : Beautiful Flowers

Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots "The Worlds Greatest Photo Game" in a photo challenge contest titled "Beautiful Flowers"  Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!
GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of ones photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almost 4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges!  It’s free to join! Just  go to www.gurushots.com

Tudor-Cotitosu-Romania
Top Photographer

Maria Roxana-Romania
Top Photo

lukasz.j-Poland
Guru’s Top Pick


Captain 509-United States

Cassio Cardoso-Brazil

Catherine Litster-United Kingdom

Daniel Kazor-Canada

Eli Brown-Israel

Fanny Lim-Hong Kong


Francisco Coelho da Rocha-Portugal

Kevin Powers-Germany

Katrina Scotka-United States

Katalin Galgóczy-Hungary

Jason Munro-Canada

Helena Gylleby Douchka-Sweden


Hyuntae Kim-United States

detlev.b. photo-Austria


kuriene-Netherlands

Margarida Afonso Silva-Portugal

Orla Frank-Portugal


Margie Troyer-United States

Mirjam Bommer-Netherlands

Olga Krok-Finland


mademoisellek-France

Rie Bønsøe-Norway

Yves Jacques-Belgium

Vassilena Savova Hristova-Bulgaria

Stef Minnaar-South Africa

 

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

08008 - BARCELONA