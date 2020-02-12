 
 

ConceptEuropeNight photography : Presence obscure by Xavier Blondeau

Presence obscure There exist places or situations in which, despite the absence of any human entity, a faint presence can still be felt beyond objects.
Presence obscure There exist places or situations in which, despite the absence of any human entity, a faint presence can still be felt beyond objects.

This ‘shadowy’ presence, like the barely perceptible persistence of a recent past, gives things another dimension. As if they needed a human stamp to exist. Thus, the darkness of night or the nascent mist of the wee hours are passageways to the other world. They help us better feel this barely-there presence. Presence obscure thus focuses on urban surroundings at night. Those universes, though stripped of human presence, yet inexorably loop back to Man. As if the artificial environment he has built, which seems to contradict his human nature, still left its unwavering stamp. One might be tempted to see in these tenuous but tenacious traces, a far more intimate origin? [Official Website]

 



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

