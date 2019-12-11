 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

ConceptEuropeVisual poetry : White Moon by Tatiana Saavedra

Tatiana Saavedra is a a moon enthusiast and photographer based in Portugal who tries to create visual poetry because there is something very special in colors and dreams. From a young age she has been interested in photography and cinematography later on.
8376 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

These pictures are from a trip between Croacia and Slovenia and I tried to express the feeling of melancholy that follows me around through a symbiosis between man and nature in harmony.

The feeling & atmosphere are what I explore and they give me endless possibilities. The warmth from the moonlight, the depths of the ocean are where I find sense in my reality. I strive to create visual poetry from what colours and dreams reveal to be fascinating.  The central theme of these picures revolve around a sense of space, documentary ambience, little stories for whom loneliness is a daily affliction. Those moments where capture because otherwise would be gone forever.

Tatiana Saavedra is a a moon enthusiast and photographer based in Portugal who tries to create visual poetry because there is something very special in colors and dreams. From a young age she has been interested in photography and cinematography later on. [Official Website]

Visual poetry | White Moon | Tatiana Saavedra
Visual poetry | White Moon | Tatiana Saavedra

Visual poetry | White Moon | Tatiana Saavedra
Visual poetry | White Moon | Tatiana Saavedra

Visual poetry | White Moon | Tatiana Saavedra
Visual poetry | White Moon | Tatiana Saavedra

Tatiana Saavedra

Tatiana Saavedra

Tatiana Saavedra

Tatiana Saavedra

Tatiana Saavedra

Tatiana Saavedra

Tatiana Saavedra

Tatiana Saavedra



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Patagonia by Nias Zavatta
next
Magazine Worthy Shot

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Nude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeNude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA