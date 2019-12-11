These pictures are from a trip between Croacia and Slovenia and I tried to express the feeling of melancholy that follows me around through a symbiosis between man and nature in harmony.

The feeling & atmosphere are what I explore and they give me endless possibilities. The warmth from the moonlight, the depths of the ocean are where I find sense in my reality. I strive to create visual poetry from what colours and dreams reveal to be fascinating. The central theme of these picures revolve around a sense of space, documentary ambience, little stories for whom loneliness is a daily affliction. Those moments where capture because otherwise would be gone forever.

Tatiana Saavedra is a a moon enthusiast and photographer based in Portugal who tries to create visual poetry because there is something very special in colors and dreams. From a young age she has been interested in photography and cinematography later on. [Official Website]