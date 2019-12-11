 
Magazine Worthy Shot

Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots "The Worlds Greatest Photo Game" in a photo challenge contest to its titled "Magazine Worthy Shot"  Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!
57854 min

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of ones photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almost 4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges!  It’s free to join! Just  go to www.gurushots.com

Andy Fowlie-Finland
Top Photographer

Marco Hollander-Netherlands
Top Photo

Marc André Riopel-Canada
Guru´s Top Pick


Þorsteinn H Ingibergsson-Iceland

Zoltán Radics-Hungary

Yvette Gilmore-United States

Yves Dufour-Canada

Yury Gazaryan-Russia

Xan White-Switzerland

Vikki Williams-New Zealand

Valter Gallo-Italy

Val Tcbn-France

Tyson Miller-United States

Typhaine Esteves-France

Tuomi Juha-Sweden

Tom Giersch-Germany

Tina Pruitt-United States

Terri Roberts-United States


Tero Männistö-Finland

Tamesha Roughton-United States

susanm tucker-Great Britain

Steffen Schmidt-Germany

Stefan Lueger-Austria

Serena Vachon-United states

Sandy Darnstaedt-United states

Sam Os-Austria

Salim belaidi-Algeria

Rodrigo Izquierdo-Chile

Robbi Bobbi-United States

Rob Williamson-United States

Rick Cutright-United States

Ravi Sanikop-United Kingdom

Raul Corro-United States

przemek.wroc-Poland


pranavag-Oman

Philip Holloway-Australia

Per Hultebrand-Sweden

pam.dvorak-United States

Armin Abdehou-Austria

Bajkó Tamás-Hungary


Oliver Schmid Selig-Germany

Nikolay Tatarchuk-Israel

nedelia martin-Greece

Natalie Wootton-Australia

Nanda Jansen-Netherlands

Morten Ross-Norway

Mary Jane-Armstrong-United States

Mark Greenslade-South Africa

Maria Silva-United States

Margarida Afonso Silva-Portugal

MARGARET Troyer-United States

Marcie Doll-United States

Mantosh Kumar-India

Lylise-Portugal

Luis Talon-Spain

liusik1977-Russian Federation

Leonardo Bonelli-Italy

kuriene-Netherlands

Krystal Turcotte-Canada

Kirk Hynson-United States

Kimberly Ruggeri Rios-United States

Kevin Klemke-Austria

Katerina-Kuvirkina-Belarus

Julie Farrell Clark-United States

Johnny Booey-United states

Joe Azzopardi-Germany

Jodi Webber-United-States

joanikn-Sweden

Adam Rubinstein-Israel

Anne Owen-Australia


Jesper Wikstrom-Sweden

Jay McCartney-New Zealand

Jaelyn Cutright-United States

Ilan Horn-Israel

Hossam Sadek-United States

hermanwaldick-South Africa

Helkoryo Photography-United Kingdom

Heidi Eriksen-Norway

Harre Weidinger-Sweden

Hafsteinn Karlsson-Iceland

Hadi Yashruti-United Arab-Emirates

Gyula Iszlai-Romania

Gil Shmueli-Israel

Gert ter Horst-Netherlands

Fahad Al-Kuwait

fabrizia chiappa-Italy

Esther Selbach-Netherlands

Erika Blake-United-States

Erik Van-Limbergen-Belgium

Elżbieta Rogaczewska-Poland

Dominique Schreckling-Switzerland

Dave Grover-United States

Chris Photos-International-France

Chen Wu-United-States

Charles Gammon-United States

Catherine Litster- United Kingdom

Captain 509-United States

Caitlin Cartmell-United States

Billy Morris-United States

bart buckalew-United States

Adriano Deiana-Italy

Adrienn Császár-Hungary


Visual poetry : White Moon by Tatiana Saavedra

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

Dodho Magazine
The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

Latest Stories

