Patagonia. Suspended atmosphere is silence, is no time around us. More you go down throw South America and more you start a deep dialogue with loneliness and frailty. Nature becomes the main part of this relation: it just enters, sometimes with violence sometimes with gentleness.

Photos wants to underline the majesty of these suspended landscapes that can cross the line of rationality and bring a sense of timelessness. It can be an iceberg, can be water or a gentle hill: Nature is over there to tell us, at the same time, our ephemeral and, for the time of a glance, the power of the fusion between us and its elements. Yes, because these landscapes can give off now all its strength, now all the poetry of a gentle touch.

The shots cross all the region of Chilean and Argentinean Patagonia till the “Terra del Fuoco”, but what you will observe doesn’t want to be just as a physical travel: it’s a journey across our private time and intimate space.

About Nias Zavatta

First of all, there came the longing for travelling, incessant as it may be the kind of energy that is produced by an intense walk. Travelling for me is no escape, but the sheer nourishment for my body and soul. Then, as time went by, it was taking pictures which came along with travelling, as the natural missing piece to complete the fusion between myself and the world around me.

I was born in 1989, and in a remote island of Indonesia I started my very first wanderings and the starting point in forming my outlook of the world. After many stops in different countries and cities, now I live in the place where I was born, Ravenna. My photos reproduce what has always attracted me: nature, men, women and children, and in front of them I am a no-presence who try to understand, through the lens, the complexity and the mystery of reality.

As photographers’ daughter, taking photos was born when I was quite young as a boring family-job; then, travelling and developing my personal way of looking the reality and the society, I’ve started to perceive photography as a natural medium to express myself, a natural extension of my mind. Since that moment, I’ve participated in collective and personal exhibition and I’ve worked on projects as “Patagonia. Suspended atmosphere”, that was born when I was living in Chile. Now my personal research keeps going on, getting rich from the several stories around us, from the beauty that we must defend.