 
 

NewsViewbug : Portrait Magic

ViewBug, the World's largest photo contest community hosted a "Portrait Magic" Photo Contest. ViewBug is a community of visual creators that is redefining the way photographers interact, get exposure, and improve their skills. 
DEADLINE: MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020
ViewBug, the World's largest photo contest community hosted a "Portrait Magic" Photo Contest.

ViewBug is a community of visual creators that is redefining the way photographers interact, get exposure, and improve their skills. Join ViewBug and participate on hundreds of different photo contests curated by the experts. It’s free to join! www.viewbug.com

Eye Spy with My Big Eye | Heather Mchenry Wilson

Grand Jury Winner

Galaxie | Jerome Bertrand
Runner Up

Iwona | Jason Tiilikainen
Runner Up

Lauris | Wolfgang Pichler
Runner Up

Tears | Bendik Stalheim
Runner Up

Simply Red | Colin Dixon
Runner Up

Samantha | King Gillespie
Runner Up

My monnalisa smile | Teod
Runner Up

Boy in Red III | Danica Sherry
Runner Up

Michaela | Pavel Ziegler
Runner Up

David Rodríguez, post fashion photography.
Soliloquy by Anirban Mandal

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

Dodho Magazine
