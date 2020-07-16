The fine art series soliloquy is represented by the act of play where people, nature, even machine hitting the limelight or centre stage to make a statement as well as becoming the spectators.

Soliloquy by definition relates to an actor or a character speaking his or her mind aloud on stage, making a statement essential for the story to continue. I wanted to represent the theme visually with images that seem to be speaking their minds as if to make a statement. Not necessarily a human being but often an object , a scene of nature, weather or even a machine can create a starting dialogue that will etched in the mind of the audience as an essential part of the play, in this case of a story. All images are seen from the audience and the viewer’s perspective except the last one. In the end the trees have been used as metaphors of audience, viewed from the perspective of the actor from the window of a train’s compartment, about to leave the stage to move on.

About Anirban Mandal

Anirban Mandal is a freelance photographer from India, at present based in Kolkata,India. The closest genre of his photography is Fine Art Photography in a modern way that gives the photographer the control and independence of creating a unique frame without disturbing or influencing the naturally occurring events around him. Anirban’s works have been selected and published in various professional categories like Lifestyle, Advertising, Press etc. of International Photography Awards (IPA), Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3), Tokyo International Foto Awards (TIFA), International Photographer of the Year (IPOTY), Monohrome Awards, Umbra awards, ND awards, National Geographic, Dodho, Photographer’s Forum , Moscow International Foto Awards (MIFA) etc. [Official Website]