 
 

ConceptEuropeVia Crucis by Massimo Panzavolta

These 14 ruined-by-time doors, suffering, aching, are becoming symbols of a journey - a Via Crucis of the Soul. Doors are seen as diaphragms to hide human miseries, although they are tending to a light of hope.
Based in Italy, Massimo Panzavolta was born in Faenza (Ravenna), an Italian town in Emilia Romagna, in 1958. He became interested in photography around 2013. Introspective and conceptual imagery has been the aim of his research from the very beginning.

With a crush on Symbolism and its quote “I only believe in what I do not see, and solely in what I feel”, he takes inspiration from his passion for modern and contemporary Art and delivers it into his works. Photography’s therapeutic and freeing function towards different moods unearths all the variegated feelings which are part of a “theatre of the soul” that is being staged in everyday life.

Many of his other projects portray marine sensations of the Adriatic riviera during wintertime. Objects, lights and other apparently insignificant places become ” new worlds” thanks to the photographer imagination. All his photos are taken in Emilia Romagna as proof of his love for his home land. In these past years, Massimo Panzavolta has competed in several national and international contests, receiving visibility and awards. [Official Website]

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta

Via Crucis | Massimo Panzavolta



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Latest Stories

