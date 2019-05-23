It’s another day in the life of a woman.

We, Indians, have a reputation of having the world’s second highest population; of having multifarious cultures and an array of languages, religions and practices. But little is known about the rampant patriarchy and sheer disregard for the personal space of a person. Women are its biggest victims.

It is a woman’s nightmare to enter into a crowded place. It doesn’t matter if she is wearing something traditional, sexy or even a burqa. She will not be allowed to go through it without being raped by the very sight of people. Even women form a part of the demographic of these “inappropriate onlookers”. This is so rampant that most women choose to ignore it.

However, as days passed, by the essence of the survivor’s instinct, women have now learnt to ignore such behavior as if it never happened. This leads to the feeling of being powerful, yet alone.

About the shoot

The shoot was done in one evening near the Gariahat region of Kolkata, India. The model was not much instructed about the poses as I wanted her interact as naturally as she could with the environment she was in.

Gariahat, is the shopping hub of people in South Kolkata. From malls to street items it fits to be a common hub for people of all socio-economic backgrounds and thus was chosen. The attire selected was a saree as it signifies an Indian woman as most women in India wear saree. None of the “onlookers” were posed or instructed in any way.

About Rajarshi Mukherjee

Born in Kolkata, India, Rajarshi found his education in law and is an avid practitioner of the Criminal Law in Kolkata. His photography is deep rooted in his philosophy and a particular inclination towards the finer arts. He prefers taking photography personally (as opposed to professionally) so as to maintain his honesty of expression. In his spare times, he prefers to travel and ponder. And yes, he lives with his parents; proudly!

“Roses are red, the sky is blue, A little space without eyes are very few. Feminism in talk, Freedom on the walk; She liberated the cloth to be curtailed in the dark. Out She comes in the bright light of the day; To be sensed, to be judged and preyed by any eyes that may. And yes, we attained freedom; and gave it everything it would take; But walking that talk is no piece of cake.”

-Sreenidhi B