 
 

AmericaShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

A reflection on how fast the world moves today because of technology. And as a result, how younger generations have walked away from the simplest and most basic things in life.
Nostalgia is a feeling that takes us back to that primary part of our childhood when we created amazing worlds by simply using our imagination. Something that we’re seeing less and less nowadays.

About Mauricio Candela

Mauricio Candela (b. 1973, Medellin-Colombia) where he studied advertising and design at his native city’s Instituto de Artes. At 20 he began his advertising career as an art director working for some of the biggest and best-known agencies. 

In 1999 he moved to the USA where he continued to work in the advertising world; at the same time he began to expand his passion for photography, which led him to become a distinguished advertising photographer. He has continued to pursue this facet for over 10 years. Always a fan of human characteristics and expressions, he is motivated to explore each person’s uniqueness, the sensations, expressions, similarities and differences of every individual on this planet. In 2017 he presented his first project as an art photographer; in it we can see a clear examination of personal expressions and feelings that come from people, an illustration of how similar and different someone can be to others simultaneously. His first of many series is called “Nostalgia”, already a winner of various awards such as the Tokyo International Foto Awards 2017, Prix de la Photographie Paris 2017, and the International Photography Awards, among others.

He currently resides between Miami and Los Angeles and practices his photography craft at the international level. [Official Website]

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela
Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela
Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela
Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela
Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela
Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela
Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela
Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela
Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela
Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela
Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela
Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela

Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela
Nostalgia | Mauricio Candela



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

