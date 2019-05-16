In Japan, baby boomers continue to grow older, and the population 75 years or older has grown to be 13.3% of the total population. 6.1% of these women and 2.7% of these men cannot go out shopping or ask a relative living elsewhere to assist them.

More and more people will have trouble getting these daily tasks done from now on, but are overlooked by society as a minority. However, most troubling is the level of dependence as a disadvantaged person. I think of the now dwindling numbers of street greengrocers, and their purpose, as well as the respect I feel for those supporting aging business owners. I cannot but hope, as someone living in the same region and of the same generation, that this will carry on for as long as possible.

Even so, the time during which these street greengrocers will be able to continue carrying on their trade is coming to an end. I believe it is very important that in the near future, delivery, housework, and welfare affirmation services exist, as they will become a lifeline to the elderly.