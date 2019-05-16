 
 

AmericaConceptThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

This series symbolizes a metaphorical journey towards liberated living.  The wolf within the work represents allegorically fear and the temptation to be driven by it allowing its control over our lives.
57915 min

Ann George grew up in a small Louisiana town with people and places that grounded her roots deep into the southern soil and her heart into its fertile personality. 

She uses photography as a means to celebrate her native Louisiana as well as the people, places, and stories that move her. Her critics say her photographic approach is mysterious and poetic and continues a pictorial tradition important in the history of photography. 

Ann has won numerous awards both nationally and internationally. Her work has been published in many periodicals and books and has been acquired in many private collections. She exhibits, lectures and teaches in the United States and abroad including Argentina and Australia and Europe.

Selected to present and lecture at the prestigious Annenberg Gallery in Los Angeles, keynote speaker for Camera Craftsman of America international conference in Quebec and many other venues, she shares her inspiration and recipes readily for image making, evangelizing both the photographic vision and voice.

 An Ann creates images that call to her vintage eye, propelling her to seek different approaches and techniques in the camera, in the computer, in printing, and in the paint, she desires to describe a journey, an experience, a fairytale or literature. [Official Website]

I make a humble attempt to portray the role of inspirational storyteller through imagery. There is a certain language I know that art communicates and it’s not with words. There is a rhythm, a diction, and symbols that represent feelings and emotions that speak this language, the language of art.                                                 

Three Chapters Of Illumination: God Calling.

This series symbolizes a metaphorical journey towards liberated living.  The wolf within the work represents allegorically fear and the temptation to be driven by it allowing its control over our lives. Three Chapters embodies a transformation from this bondage in three phases, freely encompassing mood and the message of hope.

From bondage to spiritual faith;
From spiritual faith to great courage;
From great courage to liberty.

Three Chapters Of Illumination | Ann George

Three Chapters Of Illumination | Ann George

Three Chapters Of Illumination | Ann George

Three Chapters Of Illumination | Ann George

