Barbara van Schaik presents stories of the Netherlands at its most Netherlandish.
The Netherlands is the third most populous country in Europe (after Monaco and Vatican City). There is no escaping the literal and figurative footprint of mankind in the Dutch landscape. Wherever you look, almost every square meter of available space has been designed, groomed, regulated and carefully demarcated.
Sometimes an individual is reduced to a mere footnote. At other times, they claim their own space and leave their unique footprint. In both cases there can be discord. And is this beautiful? Is it bad? Is it shocking?
Footnote is a series of photographs of largely urban landscapes: stories of footprints and footnotes. The tension between the (public) space as it has been designed and as it is actually used by the individual is palpable. The scenes shown are somewhat abrasive, slightly absurd, and afflicted with mild irony. And yet the photographer never makes fun of it all. She looks at her environment with genuine curiosity and with great affection for this Netherlandish landscape. [Official Website]
