Dive begins with the fascination of water. I have embarked on several trips in which looking for rivers, seas, and waterfalls becomes part of the routine.

To float, to let oneself be carried away by the current, to wash away the sweat, the fears, the worries, and also to be grateful. We need to take care of our planet because water is what keeps us alive. A survival instinct that becomes the very pleasure of living and diving.

Like life itself, passions are joined and my admiration for women began to grow through photography. Every moment in which a conversation took place, I learned, let myself be guided by new stories and let myself be inspired. Traveling has also taught me to listen. I recognized with each portrait that I wanted to go deeper into each person, that I didn’t want anything superficial and that I wanted to reach into the intimacy of a portrait. After my journeys, I went to study photography in Berlin and was lucky enough to be allowed to do a free project at the university. A great responsibility when you have all the options and the only one who chooses and makes the decisions is you. I didn’t know very well how to start, I was distressed by the idea of something as big as “a free project”. That same day I went for a swim, I dived in to clear my mind and find clarity. Literally immersed in the pool I saw the floating bodies of people, I saw a dance of movements, I saw beauty, and I found my project.

It may be ” trivial ” to look for beauty without a deeper explanation. However, that day, while trying to contain as much as possible the breathing in order not to lose any moment, I found what I was looking for. This is how DIVE was born. From an anguish that had to be washed away, and from my passions for both water and women themselves. The dance of the floating bodies.

About Camila Berrio

I am a Colombian photographer based in Berlin, working as a freelance photographer. Focusing on immersive documentary photography, I make use of my fixation and skill in composition, as well as my human-oriented interaction with subjects, to make imagery and discuss self-definition in the scopes of gender, ecology, and socio-historical relationships. My commercial trajectory includes photojournalism and event photography, as well as fashion and portrait series. During my pre-graduate studies in photography at the University of Applied Sciences Europe in Berlin, I have focused on the visual study and documentation of the subjects most relevant to me personally. I am heavily eager to nurturing my passion for all fields of creativity, particularly focusing on immersive documentary photography, I make use of my fixation and skill composition, as well as my human-oriented interaction with subjects, to make imagery and discuss self-definition in the scopes of gender, ecology, and socio-historical relationships. Apart from my work in the field of documentary photography, I am currently occupied as a freelance photographer, doing private commissions for clients such as Yinkana Jewelry, Omar Massa, Perotá Chingó, Sicilian Spirit, among others. [Official Website]