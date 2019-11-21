The cities with their buildings, their vehicles, their people, their movement, their chaos … make each of its corners become unique landscapes and sometimes unrepeatable.

URBAN LANDSCAPES is an approach to urban black and white photography that tries to capture the beauty, sometimes overlooked, of the city and its moments. Cities like Madrid, Paris, Edinburgh, Porto, … places like a subway station, stairs, an alley, … are the scenarios chosen to capture spontaneity by its protagonists, anonymous people. All this together with the special attraction that surrounds black and white photography.

About Alexis Hernández Romero

My name is Alexis, I am from Tenerife (Canary Islands) and I dedicate to teaching (Primary Education). Since childhood I have liked photography, from which I have been learning its concepts, techniques, rules, … in a self-taught way. Like many, I started with analog photography but it is in 2006, with the purchase of my first digital SLR camera, when I begin to devote more time to this hobby. For a few years I was part of the online photography portal Enfoca2 from which I keep a pleasant memory and where I learned a lot. I like to make any type of photo, whether portrait, macro, night, still life, … but it is in landscape photography and (in the last two years) in street photography where I feel more comfortable. I take my photos taking advantage of any trip I take with my wife and my son, so, somehow, I also take travel photography. Although I work interchangeably with color or black and white, the truth is that for me, black and white has a unique charm and expressive strength.

As far as photography is concerned, I have participated in some collective exhibitions (“The first one” and “Fotogramas” in Tenerife), in digital calendars (Enfoca2.com), cover in the book “Teaching to teach with PNL” ( PNLbooks Ediciones) and as a guest photographer in the photography magazine “El Clik!” with the report “São Miguel – Azores”.