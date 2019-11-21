We don’t own the things we use or possess, they are merely borrowed for the time we occupy this earth.

And when we leave, or they are no longer required, fit for purpose or worn out, they are abandoned. And when abandoned, I capture their story; their final moment in time before they are doomed to dust and lost forever. And I do this with black and white or infrared photography.

A colour photograph tells a story. But the story is told better in black and white.

Any photographic subject whether it be people, graffiti, architecture, abandoned buildings, vandalised vehicles, or Mother Nature herself is the ‘art’, intended or otherwise, of someone or something else before it becomes the photographer’s own. Specialising exclusively in the medium of BLACK & WHITE and INFRARED, Justyna of monoimàge.photography sees, respects and appreciates this ‘art of others’ in everything she captures, everywhere she travels, regardless of how large or small a subject is. Despite only being a photographer since 2018, Justyna has completed commissions for established musicians and various businesses looking for something unique and original for their space. Her work was exhibited this October at The London Photo Show in Bargehouse Gallery in London.