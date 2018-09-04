‘Unnatural’ is the extended and more elaborate project of ‘The ghosts among us’ series by Anirban. Questions about the existence of life after death, spirits and unknown entities in our well known environment have been raised since long.

Spirit photography is almost as old as film photography itself, its use goes back to the late 19th century. Some of us have felt the presence of energy that’s beyond our comprehension, have experienced, seen or even photographed the ‘unnatural’. Many photographs showing appearance of spirits have been later proved as ‘doctored’ images. Quite a few spiritualists; for example, even someone as famous and as cerebral as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle believed that it’s possible to capture the images non-living entities through photography. This series is an artistic representation as a reminiscence of late 19th century and early 20th century spirit photography.

About Anirban Mandal

Anirban is a freelance photographer based in India. His works have been selected and published in International Photography Awards (IPA), Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3), International Photographer of the Year (IPOTY), Monohrome Awards, National Geographic, Dodho (Spain), Photographer’s Forum , Moscow International Foto Awards (MIFA), HIPA (Hamdan International Photography Award) etc. [Official Website]