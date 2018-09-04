 
 

AmericaConceptThe heart can receive a direct blow by Matthew Hall

To be honest, I get no satisfaction from my finished images. The image itself means nothing to me; it is the process of obtaining the image that provides me with the satisfaction that keeps me looking for more- along the streets and in the pavement, in the chipped paint, in the mad colors and fleeting shapes, always looking.
53012 min

To be honest, I get no satisfaction from my finished images. The image itself means nothing to me; it is the process of obtaining the image that provides me with the satisfaction that keeps me looking for more- along the streets and in the pavement, in the chipped paint, in the mad colors and fleeting shapes, always looking. 

Each image is the result of hours of aimless searching and intense looking, fueled by depression and existential angst.  Each image is a meditation, a respite from gnawing questions of doubt and uncertainty.  I am not looking to change the world, I’ll leave that challenge to those of greater intelligence and grit.  To me this is pure, selfish escapism, nothing more.  My only hope in sharing these images is that the viewer get some of the same joy and relief that I received in finding them.  

As far as the imagery itself is concerned, there is no overarching theme, no cohesive narrative.  I have had no interest in such things.  The images have more to do with style and a different way of seeing the physical world.  I often feel that style is a quality too often overlooked, regardless of the chosen artistic medium.  A book, a film, a painting, a song, whatever the thing may be, can be technically well made, with each element in just the right place, but lacking that indescribable something, that missing element of style, it is easily forgettable.  With that said, it is the potential of transformation held within the typical and mundane that draws me.  A small detail captures my attention, and I think ‘how can I enhance that detail for maximum effect?’  It is the potential of that small detail that every image is built around, and the camera is the tool I use to harvest that potential.  

Matthew Hall lives in a quiet corner of the world known as Rhode Island, nestled between Boston and New York.  He continues to work a dead end job while searching for meaning and a place in the world. He currently spends a majority of his time lamenting his misspent youth. [Official Website]

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

The heart can receive a direct blow | Matthew Hall

previous
Landscapes by Romain Leclerc
next
Unnatural by Anirban Mandal

Trending Stories

The Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

AsiaFeaturedStoryThe Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

Anthracite by Nick Gandano

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotAnthracite by Nick Gandano

Spirit of the Village by Oliver Klink

AmericaB&WFeaturedStorySpirit of the Village by Oliver Klink

Kid Jockeys by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryKid Jockeys by Alain Schroeder

Grabarka by Xavier Ferrer Chust

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryGrabarka by Xavier Ferrer Chust

Uummannaq by Camille Michel

EuropeFeaturedStoryUummannaq by Camille Michel

Boarding Through The Streets Of New York by Gary Breckheimer

AmericaB&WFeaturedNudeBoarding Through The Streets Of New York by Gary Breckheimer

The Last Nomadic Hunter-Gatherers of the Himalayas by Jan Møller Hansen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe Last Nomadic Hunter-Gatherers of the Himalayas by Jan Møller Hansen

The Wat Phra Kaew’s Guide Book by Artyt

AsiaCityFeaturedThe Wat Phra Kaew’s Guide Book by Artyt

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/call.png
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/cca.png

Latest Stories

CALL FOR ENTRIES
COMPANY NAME
CONTACT US
Dolor aliquet augue augue sit magnis, magna aenean aenean et! Et tempor, facilisis cursus turpis tempor odio putonius mudako empero brutto populius giten facilisis cursus turpis balocus tredium todo.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES / FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018
WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE TOP 6 PHOTOGRAPHERS TO BE PRESENTED WORLWIDE