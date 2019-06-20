 
 

The Moscow Derivative by Kostis Argyriadis

The derivative measures the sensitivity to change of the output with respect to a change in the input. I photographed Moscow in 2015 and 3 years later, as I was looking the photos on my screen, I re-shot them.
I photographed Moscow in 2015 and 3 years later, as I was looking the photos on my screen, I re-shot them. This change of view offered me the distance in space and time needed to distance myself from the theme and at the same time returning back to its space. 

 (a derivative work is an expressive creation that includes major copyrightable elements of an original, previously created first work (the underlying work). The derivative work becomes a second, separate work independent in form from the first. The transformation, modification or adaptation of the work must be substantial and bear its author’s personality sufficiently to be original and thus protected by copyright.)

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

Kostis Argyriadis is a photographer born in 1981 in Thessaloniki, Greece. He attended  Photography studies in Thessaloniki (ESP) with scholarship. Then he studied under Stratos Kalafatis, His work was first published along with other photographers’ in 2012 in a project curated by Hercules Papaioannou and about the urban landscape of Thessaloniki. The work was exhibited at the Municipality of Thessaloniki’s Art Gallery, Stereosis Art Gallery and The State Orchestra’s Underground Festival.

He published his first personal project in 2014 by Agra Publications and STUDIOTESSERA, curated by Stratos Kalafatis. The work was exhibited at the National Bank of Greece’s Cultural Foundation in Thessaloniki and at Ianos Art Gallery in Athens and Thessaloniki.

He participated at the 2017 edition of Festival Circulations in Paris invited by Hercules Papaioannou with his work included in the Festival’s catalogue and also at the Museum of European Culture’s exhibition about Thessaloniki, in Berlin, in 2018. His works are exhibited at the Municipality of Thessaloniki’s Art Gallery and at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s School of Political Sciences. His photography vision currently lies within the triviality of everyday urban and life patterns. [Official Website]

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis
The Moscow Derivative | Kostis Argyriadis

 



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

