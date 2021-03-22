 
 

BioEuropeTravel Photography; Dutch Delight by Rene Siebring

I wanted to create a series about some of the great parts of the Netherlands. The general idea being: If it is not possible to travel to the Netherlands and enjoy some of the highlights of our country, I want to bring some of the highlights of the Netherlands to the world.

With Covid-19 dictating large parts of the world and restricting traveling, I wanted to create a series about some of the great parts of the Netherlands. The general idea being: If it is not possible to travel to the Netherlands and enjoy some of the highlights of our country, I want to bring some of the highlights of the Netherlands to the world.

Of course, we have several great places in the Netherland so I decided to make a selection of well known highlights such as our capital Amsterdam, the city where our government resides – the Hague and of course well known places with our famous windmills, Kinderdijk and Zaanse Schans, but I also wanted to show some less known hidden gems.

One of the famous parts of Amsterdam are its canals. On specific parts of the year the sun sets at the end of Leidsegracht giving the illusion as if the sun sets in the water of the canal. On the Brouwersgracht the houses at the end of the bridge over the canals seem to be very crooked, but that is the way they are. In Amsterdam the houses are built on top of sandy soil on wooden beams. In the many many years the buildings are already standing, the beams are sinking a little into the ground, tilting the buildings. Another reason why the buildings are crooked is because Amsterdam has always been an expensive city to live in and since you had to pay by the square meter of ground the house was built on, the clever Dutch people started to built the house a little bit wider towards the top, creating a little bit more space without having to pay for it by the square meter of ground that the building was built upon.

Another way to cut back on the housing costs is by living on house boats such as the famous ones at the Singel in Amsterdam.

In The Hague, where the Dutch government has its seat, the grandeur of the castle goes back to the 13th century. It originally was the residence of the courts of Holland and became the centre of Dutch politics around 1584 and is currently still in use, making it one of the oldest Parliament buildings in the world still being used.

Last but not least the famous Dutch windmills. Two famous locations come to mind: Kinderdijk and Zaanse Schans. At Kinderdijk, a UNESCO World Heritage site, you’ll find 19 windmills, built around 1740 in order drain the polder. Unlike Kinderdijk, Zaanse Schans was more or less created. Between 1961 and 1974 old, typical Dutch buildings were relocated to Zaanse Schans in order to preserve them.

However in the Netherlands you can find windmills everywhere, e.g. the Post mill, which is located in the center of the Netherlands near the small town of Herwijnen. If you are still in for some marvelous spots and you have the time to get there very early at sunrise, do visit the Paard of Marken, a lighthouse on the Marken peninsula on the IJsselmeer. It first started as a square lighthouse in 1700 and got its current form in 1839. With some luck you’ll get a great sunrise.

About Rene Siebring

I am a high-end interior and architectural photographer, specializing in residential and commercial interiors and exteriors. I like to bring out the best of the interior in my photos, so that the person who sees the photo wants to be there on the spot. I also enjoy photographing cityscapes and landscapes.

I love capturing beautiful buildings, especially with the warm light during sunrise and sunset. While photographing I pay a lot of attention to detail which results in precise and true to life images of the interiors/exteriors that I capture with my photography.

In 2017 after a career of over 20 years as a project manager, I put a stop to this career. I had been running all kinds of larger projects and the work was starting to get repetitive. I foresaw that continuing to run projects for another 20 years until retirement was not going to produce the winning numbers for me. Time for something else.

I then decided to turn my hobby into my profession and become a professional photographer.  I did courses with renowned photographers such as Albert Dros, Daniel Cheong and Serge Ramelli and successfully completed the Serge Ramelli Institute of Photography being the first one to graduate. All this knowledge I have put into practice and developed into my own style. 

I have always enjoyed sharing my knowledge. That’s why I have recently started to put tutorials on my website and YouTube channel in which I explain the working of photography and post processing programs. I am 50, married and have two wonderful kids. I graduated at the University of Nijmegen in Business Administration and in Business Communications. Owner of Siebring Photo Art. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Life story; You are My Father by Angelika Kollin
next
Panic attacks; Pandemonio by Alessia Spina
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BB-Gallery-2.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Pictorial Nudes by Jorge Pedra

EuropeNudePictorial Nudes by Jorge Pedra

I believe that, although photography is somehow based on reality, every photograph is only partly objective, and is always an interpretation of that reality. I love photographing the nude. In this case, I might say I’m not interested in glamour photography.
Office view by Stefanos Kouratzis

B&WConceptEuropeOffice view by Stefanos Kouratzis

For years, next door football pitch although teams and track athletes used it for practice, it was in an overall decline. Yet, because it was a very familiar space
Night photography by Bob Avakian

AmericaBioNight photography by Bob Avakian

Bob Avakian and his wife Gail visited Martha’s Vineyard for the summer in 1973 and it has been home ever since.
Inquisitive Creatures by William Castellana

AmericaConceptInquisitive Creatures by William Castellana

Inquisitive Creatures is a story about 4 friends living in an abandoned workshop on a quest to solve one of science’s most difficult problems, time travel.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Lost highway by by Florian Ruiz

ConceptLost highway by by Florian Ruiz

The access of the deserted roads across the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima’s nuclear plant is forbidden. Here, inspiring myself from the ready-made artwork, I sought to test the bounds of photography by using Google Street View images taken after the accident as an artistic material.
Portraits & Nudes by Mark Marin

B&WNudeOceaniaPortraits & Nudes by Mark Marin

Mark is a multi-disciplinary designer and photographer. He has worked extensively in Interior Design for most of his career - commencing 1985. He first set up his own practice in Sydney in 1990 and since has successfully completed a large variety of projects across several disciplines and locations
TRENDING STORIES
Poetic evocation; Rolling Blackout by Philippe Guionie

B&WConceptEuropePoetic evocation; Rolling Blackout by Philippe Guionie

I walk amidst the acrid dust of the working-class district of Mardjandaffack, I meet people’s gaze; I glimpse white silhouettes.
Portraits by Gerasimos Platanas

B&WConceptEuropePortraits by Gerasimos Platanas

These works can especially focus on texture and its inherent emotional qualities, the way a visual pattern can intrigue, repulse, stimulate. But interestingly, in this series, you will find a shift in focus from that sharp clarity to a greater ambiguity
Five minutes with Dalia Fichmann

DnaEuropeFive minutes with Dalia Fichmann

I never planned to become a photographer it came naturally. I spent a lot of time participating at dog sports contests. Watching and participating alone was too boring there is always a lot of waiting time.
Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

Women no longer feel the need to please the previously-ordained-in-media's "male gaze." Females are finding their voice and their own visions in how to adorn themselves: women according to women.
Uummannaq by Camille Michel

EuropeFeaturedStoryUummannaq by Camille Michel

Uummannaq is an island in the North West of Greenland, located 590km from the Arctic Circle. ‘Uummannaq’ means “Heart-shaped” in Greenlandic language., so- named due to apparence of the island’s mountain.
Children as Art by  Elizabeth Koning

EuropeShotChildren as Art by  Elizabeth Koning

Elizabeth Koning brings to her works elements of this particular style in terms of the 15th century masters and that of landscape painters of the 17th Century.
Bath by Barbara Iweins

EuropeFeaturedNudeBath by Barbara Iweins

Barbara Iweins is a Belgian photographer who has lived for some time in Amsterdam.She is now back in Brussels with her latest delicate photographs of women bathing. A collection of vulnerable moments infused with soothing colors of milky waters with hues of pink, mint and blue.
Higashi Ueno Friendship Market Now by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaB&WCityHigashi Ueno Friendship Market Now by Yoshitaka Masuda

In the wake of the Second World War, Tokyo had been largely reduced to a burned over field by bombing raids. The survivors gathered together with nothing but the clothes on their backs to make a place where they could live.
Alexei Krasnikov – The beauty of things

B&WBioConceptEuropeAlexei Krasnikov – The beauty of things

When I took a photo camera in my hands for the first time I felt that it can help do much more than just document facts.
FEATURED STORIES
Losing our minds by Eddy Verloes

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedLosing our minds by Eddy Verloes

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature.
Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 
Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedWet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man. I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow
Documentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDocumentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

Photographer and life-long Tottenham Hotspur fan, Martin Andersen has turned his camera on his fellow fans to create ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, an intimate and often visceral collection of photographs taken at home, away, and across Europe from 2013 until 2017 with the last game played at the White Hart Lane stadium.
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

EuropeFeaturedStoryAnže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWomen hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

It’s another beautiful day in paradise. Dark, and rainy. It’s one of those days that suggest the beauty of film. F-stop wide open, the darkness and grain, the feeling of an impressionist painting.
Alternative family album by Frank Rodick

AmericaConceptFeaturedAlternative family album by Frank Rodick

These images are part of what I’ve called an “alternative family album.” With one exception, I constructed each work using vernacular photographs from archives discovered after my parents’ deaths.
Intimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedIntimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there.
The Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryThe Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd