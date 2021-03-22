I have been suffering from panic attacks for a long time. Four years ago I decided to track and chase the footsteps of the monster, trying to face the fear, therefore the monster itself. I met people suffering from panic attacks, sometimes friends, sometimes strangers.

I listened to them, learned from their stories, and finally collected words and images. “Pandemonio” is the outcome.

Pan: God half human half goat, who scares travelers with terrible screams. From here the term “panic”: A visceral terror, fear without control and possessing us. A God that resembles a demon, A God that multiplies and becomes in fact “all demons”: PANDEMONIUM. A PANIC ATTACK, A PANDEMONIUM.

Then, suddenly, my head under water. The beast pushes me down, into the depths. Only deep blue sea. And then we begin to look for air just like fish, only without gills. Nothing like before.

No visible surface. We are under, inside, it is too late. A new force emerged, in the meantime: the power of being fragile, the most authentic power.

What resurfaced: even if we feel like dying, a panic attack CANNOT KILL YOU. A positive event masked as a negative situation. A rebellion of the body in comfortable situations now uncomfortable. A help request from WITHIN.

A sign that we should change something. Winning against the deceit of God Pan who, while terrorizing travelers, scares also himself, it is not impossible.

No beast is invincible.