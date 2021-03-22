 
 

ConceptEuropePanic attacks; Pandemonio by Alessia Spina

I have been suffering from panic attacks for a long time. Four years ago I decided to track and chase the footsteps of the monster, trying to face the fear, therefore the monster itself. I met people suffering from panic attacks, sometimes friends, sometimes strangers.

I have been suffering from panic attacks for a long time. Four years ago I decided to track and chase the footsteps of the monster, trying to face the fear, therefore the monster itself. I met people suffering from panic attacks, sometimes friends, sometimes strangers.

I listened to them, learned from their stories, and finally collected words and images. “Pandemonio” is the outcome.

Pan: God half human half goat, who scares travelers with terrible screams. From here the term “panic”: A visceral terror, fear without control and possessing us. A God that resembles a demon, A God that multiplies and becomes in fact “all demons”: PANDEMONIUM. A PANIC ATTACK, A PANDEMONIUM.

Then, suddenly, my head under water. The beast pushes me down, into the depths. Only deep blue sea. And then we begin to look for air just like fish, only without gills. Nothing like before.
No visible surface. We are under, inside, it is too late. A new force emerged, in the meantime: the power of being fragile, the most authentic power.

What resurfaced: even if we feel like dying, a panic attack CANNOT KILL YOU. A positive event masked as a negative situation. A rebellion of the body in comfortable situations now uncomfortable. A help request from WITHIN.

A sign that we should change something. Winning against the deceit of God Pan who, while terrorizing travelers, scares also himself, it is not impossible.
No beast is invincible.

Pandemonio is a photographic project about vulnerability, usually swept under the rug like shaming grime. Though, the same vulnerability is the human characteristic par excellence. A mechanism triggered by a society compulsively and continuously demanding strength, power, resolve, impassibility, indifference, rush. And we turn into depersonalized androids without humanity and sensitivity. The most part of world population suffers from this disorder but is scared about talking of it, because tends to connect the event, or the sequence of events, to a kind of “handicap”, and to a disabling weakness. A weakness that can, instead, become a strong point. A strong point that can free us from a self-control’s addiction. A useless lifeline pushing us away from ourselves and from other people.

The need to deepen the topic from a photographic point of view arises from the necessity to help other people, willing to assist us, in recognizing the beast. When having a panic attack we are often helped by people who have never experienced it. So, they do not know how to handle the situation.

That “fear of the fear”, which is so familiar for us, is not easily detectable, quite the opposite. The beast is usually masquerade as tachycardia, fainting, tremor, nausea, dizziness, sweating, dyspnea. Symptoms that can mislead. That is why is essential to know how to recognize and accept them.

That is why is necessary to have the courage to ask for help and, in turn, to help someone else. The nth case of panic attack experienced by an unexpected person triggered the desire to look through the lens of my camera what really happened from the outside. Unfortunately, it can happens to everyone, to those people feeling unassailable too.

Pandemonio was like looking at myself from the outside, through the others. It was sharing, empathy and courage, for myself and for the persons I met. An outburst of the soul. An incredible human experience.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Travel Photography; Dutch Delight by Rene Siebring
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BB-Gallery-2.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Surreal portraiture by Germaine Persinger

AmericaShotSurreal portraiture by Germaine Persinger

A New York based art photographer and model, Germaine Persinger discovered her passion for visual storytelling and still photography while completing her Masters degree in landscape architecture.
Interview with Alain Schroeder; Published in our print edition #08

DnaEuropeInterview with Alain Schroeder; Published in our print edition #08

Great. The quality is very good and you develop the photographers work on 14-16 pages which is interesting for the viewers and allows you to understand the work.
Inside the camera bag of Efrat Sela

AsiaDnaInside the camera bag of Efrat Sela

In addition to what I regularly take – the Lowepro bag, Newswear bag, which I finds very comfortable and appropriate for some days, My Canon camera , all variety of lenses- Canon 24 F2.8, Canon 16-35 f 2.8, Canon 24-105 F4, and Canon 50 f1.8.
It will have another title one day by Anna Block

B&WConceptEuropeIt will have another title one day by Anna Block

In her ongoing project “It will have another title one day” Anna Block explores her experience of encounter with a place and her strong inspiration with it. In this work she constantly resorts to metaphor of a body
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Something I Need to Say: Uncommon Life Stories by Bob Demchuk

AmericaB&WShotSomething I Need to Say: Uncommon Life Stories by Bob Demchuk

As I look back on my long career as a filmmaker, I realize that at the heart of every success I have had, large or small, was a story—a narrative, visual or in words, that had the power to connect.
Barn American by Florian Ritter

ConceptEuropeBarn American by Florian Ritter

Driving a car from Seattle, Washington to Deer Isle, Maine feels like eating a hamburger as a main course and Chinese hot pot for dessert. It was quite an amazing tour one that opened my eyes to how diverse this country could be.
TRENDING STORIES
Bernhard Lang specializes in Aerial Photography.

ConceptEuropeBernhard Lang specializes in Aerial Photography.

Since 2010 he is working on his project Aerial Views, photographing numerous sceneries from above like container harbors, beach resorts, coal mines, soccer fields, …
Detroit From Above by Brian day

AmericaB&WCityDetroit From Above by Brian day

Brian Day was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1977. He is currently Chief Technology Officer at a health care organization in Detroit, where he has worked since 2008.
The Sound of Silence by Thomas H.P. Jerusalem

ConceptEuropeThe Sound of Silence by Thomas H.P. Jerusalem

One of the strongest arguments against photography as an art form is the ability of a viewer to simply and quickly take in all of the aspects of a photo, and move on.
The shaded gardens of Bucharest by Margrieta Jeltema

B&WEuropeStoryThe shaded gardens of Bucharest by Margrieta Jeltema

Under the shady branches families gather, children play near fountains, mothers feed their babies, a grandmother reads a book for her grandson, a woman sits knitting, an old man sleeps.
The Dance behind the Mask by Pritam Dutta

AsiaStoryThe Dance behind the Mask by Pritam Dutta

In Purulia Chhau dancers wear large stylised masks while performing and hence the evolving of Chhau Mask making. This dance form is predominantly seen in the states of Odissa, West Bengal and Jharkhand
Travel Photography; Parang La Trial by Kaushik Dolui

AsiaStoryTravel Photography; Parang La Trial by Kaushik Dolui

Parang La Trial, famous for mountain features, colors, patterns and unique fossils. Participated in Sept’2005, almost fifteen years back.
My mother is by Ji Yeon Yu

AsiaStoryMy mother is by Ji Yeon Yu

An existence of family is much more special to me, since I am not able to see them anytime for over 9 years. At the age of 14, I came to America to study abroad. I still remember the moment that me and my parents cried and cried in the hotel after the first week of school.
The Women of Prison no.5 by Simru Hazal Civan

AsiaStoryThe Women of Prison no.5 by Simru Hazal Civan

Halide Dündar was the manager of Revolutionist Democratic Women Association (DDKAD) when she was arrested and brought to Diyarbakır Prison No. 5. at year 1980. Her offense was teaching Kurdish women how to read and write.
Nudes by Marcel Kolacek

B&WEuropeNudeNudes by Marcel Kolacek

Marcel's nudes can be distinguished in two styles - classical and, as he calls it - modern. This series shows his classic female nude. 
FEATURED STORIES
Losing our minds by Eddy Verloes

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedLosing our minds by Eddy Verloes

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature.
Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 
Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedWet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man. I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow
Documentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDocumentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

Photographer and life-long Tottenham Hotspur fan, Martin Andersen has turned his camera on his fellow fans to create ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, an intimate and often visceral collection of photographs taken at home, away, and across Europe from 2013 until 2017 with the last game played at the White Hart Lane stadium.
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

EuropeFeaturedStoryAnže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWomen hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

It’s another beautiful day in paradise. Dark, and rainy. It’s one of those days that suggest the beauty of film. F-stop wide open, the darkness and grain, the feeling of an impressionist painting.
Alternative family album by Frank Rodick

AmericaConceptFeaturedAlternative family album by Frank Rodick

These images are part of what I’ve called an “alternative family album.” With one exception, I constructed each work using vernacular photographs from archives discovered after my parents’ deaths.
Intimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedIntimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there.
The Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryThe Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd