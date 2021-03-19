 
 

B&WEuropeShotLife story; You are My Father by Angelika Kollin

You are my Father series was a natural evolution and expansion of the preceding You are my Mother series and started unfolding in the second half of 2020.

You are my Father series was a natural evolution and expansion of the preceding You are my Mother series and started unfolding in the second half of 2020.

Since the main focus of Angelika’s artistic exploration were always women, taking a look into the world of manhood/fatherhood was a step into uncharted territory. Not having a close relationship with her own father, having an intimate and revealing insight into somebody else’s Father/child connection, brought new insights and realizations, that turned out to be of great transforming power in her own life. As to the current date, all portraits for the series were taken in Cape Town, South Africa. Only like few other places, Cape Town offers one of the most unique melting pots, with people coming from a wide range of economic, cultural, and religious backgrounds. It was compelling to observe in this body of work how very same we all are in fundamental things of life: love for our children, the desire to give them a better life, and complete willingness to sacrifice your own for it.

Many questions arose in the process of creating this work and were mostly answered: Do we relate differently to our fathers? Is established emotional intimacy with the first male figure in our life what sets the course of our adult life in certain areas and aspects? Are their gifts to us of different nature, and if so what are they? Are our fathers in the year 2021 still the Heroes on the quest setting a living example for our own journey ahead?

And then of course, working with same sex couples brought up the gender related questions: Must the parent be a particular gender in order to take on the role of a Father/Mother in child’s life and what defines the ideal qualities for being a so called “good” or “right” parent?

Of Gods

disconnected they are.
from each other.
the gods of my early days.
transfixed. by fate only.

disconnected
I am. from them.
can’t meet their eyes.
memory of rejection
always
outweighs
consuming desire to be seen.

I am just a child
at the mercy of gods.
the gods of my early days.

By Angelika Kollin 2017 (poem about my parents)

About Angelika Kollin

Angelika Kollin is a 44 year old Estonian photographer currently based in Tampa, Florida. She is married, a mother of 3 daughters, and is in the process of getting her degree in Psychology.

She is self-taught and engages with her passion for photography and art as a tool of exploration of interhuman connections, intimacy, and/or the absence of such. Angelika has spent the last 8 years living in African countries (Ghana, Namibia, South Africa), where she explored the same topic in a variety of different cultures and economic conditions. More and more it strengthens her belief that despite many circumstances in life, the one thing that shapes us the most is our relationship with our parents. Through intense artistic evolution she has arrived at her current and ongoing project You Are My Mother/Father.

As the covid pandemic rolled over the world, many of us found ourself going back to basics and spending more times with our families.
Angelika started photographing her project in April,
while still in complete lockdown in South Africa, because she wanted to document beautiful emotional healing she witnessed

between a mother and her adult daughter. She started exploring same “story” in other mother/child connections, examining the impact it had on her own family life and on her audience. Later the project expanded into a logical progression and the relationship between father and children and different dynamics within it became the focus of exploration.

According to Angelika, her project is not a groundbreaking story, and yet at least in her all life and the people she worked with, the understanding of the significance and value of connection to our family and how it shapes us for the rest of our life not only deepened significantly, but also created tangible results within the lives of people involved in this art project. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Protests; Hard times in a mad city by Kenechi Unachukwu
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BB-Gallery-2.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Vignettes of a salesman by Ole Marius Joergensen

ConceptEuropeFeaturedVignettes of a salesman by Ole Marius Joergensen

A lot of traditions are being lost as new technologies are invading our day-to-day world. The door-to-door salesman is a relic from the 50s.
Oceanus by Pygmalion Karatzas

BioEuropeOceanus by Pygmalion Karatzas

It was a privilege to be asked by prof. Giorgos Papatheodorou to join and document their marine geophysical surveying of the Anfeh region in Lebanon.
Urban kaleidoscope by Shoji Fujita

AsiaCityFeaturedUrban kaleidoscope by Shoji Fujita

Every time I look into my camera, it is as if I am looking through a wonderful world of kaleidoscope. As I spend time observing and capturing the sun's creations.
Veterans of Spetsnaz : Portraits of Secret Soldiers by Dmitri Beliakov

B&WEuropeShotVeterans of Spetsnaz : Portraits of Secret Soldiers by Dmitri Beliakov

2009 marked the 30th anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and 15 years since the war in Chechnya broke out. In both conflicts the Russian Special Forces (Spetsnaz) played key, front-line roles.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Shame by Sofia Dalamagka

ConceptEuropeShame by Sofia Dalamagka

Shame was born one late afternoon in January, 2,maybe 3 years ago, in a room of a hotel in Budapest.For a long time it didn’t have any shape,even if its presence was there... Looking back at that time, i don’t see a title or existence, as if i fell into a trap,and got out again...
The atmosphere of a dream.; Somnus by Patrizio Silvi Antonini

ConceptEuropeThe atmosphere of a dream.; Somnus by Patrizio Silvi Antonini

There is a 1922 photograph, taken by Man Ray, portraying the nude of the model-muse-of-artists Kiki de Montparnasse. Her body, which is inclined backwards, is framed—slightly foreshortened—emphasizing the full curve of her thighs.
TRENDING STORIES
Urban Sociology ; Katharina Fitz

ConceptEuropeUrban Sociology ; Katharina Fitz

Katharina Fitz was born in 1985 in Austria, currently working and living as a photographer in Berlin.
I am a dreamer by Carmelita Iezzi

ConceptEuropeI am a dreamer by Carmelita Iezzi

"I am a Dreamer" is a new project started in 2017, it is a conceptual series of surreal portraits interpreted in an ironic key and inspired by adolescence.
Handle with Care by Federico Massimiliano Mozzano

ConceptEuropeHandle with Care by Federico Massimiliano Mozzano

Wars, youth revolutions, financial crises, money spent on arms,the privatization of water and other common goods, art and culture cut off in favor of ignorance, political media, these are just a few aspects of Italian and world politics that is repeated.
Art Goes West by Antoine Martin

EuropeStoryArt Goes West by Antoine Martin

Allapattah is a district of Miami located in the west of Miami between the airport and Wynwood. A center of Hip-Hop culture and "Graffiti" in particular.
Through the noise by Daria Amaranth

ConceptEuropeThrough the noise by Daria Amaranth

"Through the noise: voices, shades, reflections" is my new series of conceptual and fine art photographs which can be viewed separately but they are also parts of the whole story.
Vivian Maier: Portraying American society from the shadows

DodhersVivian Maier: Portraying American society from the shadows

Vivian Maier guarded more than 120,000 negatives and 2,000 unrevealed reels that she never showed anyone. She had been portraying New York and Chicago for over 40 years.
Diverse Life by John Aaron

AmericaB&WCityDiverse Life by John Aaron

Over the course of my life (at present 61), I’ve been in some ‘diverse life’ situations. The one constant has been photography. Admittedly there have been large patches of time when i was camera less, again owing to ‘diverse’ living arrangements.
Africa by Timo Heiny

EuropeFeaturedStoryAfrica by Timo Heiny

I try to hold tight on my photographs what I felt during my journeys, the intuition of a nativeness. Maybe it is the mystical idea from the beginning of humans, an original relationship between human and nature
The Missing Whole by Dafna Tour

AsiaConceptThe Missing Whole by Dafna Tour

My photographs present the human body, with an emphasis on functional body cavities (holes), and their changes as far as significance, functionality and appearance over time.
FEATURED STORIES
Losing our minds by Eddy Verloes

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedLosing our minds by Eddy Verloes

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature.
Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 
Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedWet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man. I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow
Documentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDocumentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

Photographer and life-long Tottenham Hotspur fan, Martin Andersen has turned his camera on his fellow fans to create ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, an intimate and often visceral collection of photographs taken at home, away, and across Europe from 2013 until 2017 with the last game played at the White Hart Lane stadium.
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

EuropeFeaturedStoryAnže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWomen hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

It’s another beautiful day in paradise. Dark, and rainy. It’s one of those days that suggest the beauty of film. F-stop wide open, the darkness and grain, the feeling of an impressionist painting.
Alternative family album by Frank Rodick

AmericaConceptFeaturedAlternative family album by Frank Rodick

These images are part of what I’ve called an “alternative family album.” With one exception, I constructed each work using vernacular photographs from archives discovered after my parents’ deaths.
Intimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedIntimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there.
The Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryThe Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd