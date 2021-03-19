You are my Father series was a natural evolution and expansion of the preceding You are my Mother series and started unfolding in the second half of 2020.

Since the main focus of Angelika’s artistic exploration were always women, taking a look into the world of manhood/fatherhood was a step into uncharted territory. Not having a close relationship with her own father, having an intimate and revealing insight into somebody else’s Father/child connection, brought new insights and realizations, that turned out to be of great transforming power in her own life. As to the current date, all portraits for the series were taken in Cape Town, South Africa. Only like few other places, Cape Town offers one of the most unique melting pots, with people coming from a wide range of economic, cultural, and religious backgrounds. It was compelling to observe in this body of work how very same we all are in fundamental things of life: love for our children, the desire to give them a better life, and complete willingness to sacrifice your own for it.

Many questions arose in the process of creating this work and were mostly answered: Do we relate differently to our fathers? Is established emotional intimacy with the first male figure in our life what sets the course of our adult life in certain areas and aspects? Are their gifts to us of different nature, and if so what are they? Are our fathers in the year 2021 still the Heroes on the quest setting a living example for our own journey ahead?

And then of course, working with same sex couples brought up the gender related questions: Must the parent be a particular gender in order to take on the role of a Father/Mother in child’s life and what defines the ideal qualities for being a so called “good” or “right” parent?

Of Gods

disconnected they are.

from each other.

the gods of my early days.

transfixed. by fate only.

disconnected

I am. from them.

can’t meet their eyes.

memory of rejection

always

outweighs

consuming desire to be seen.

I am just a child

at the mercy of gods.

the gods of my early days.

By Angelika Kollin 2017 (poem about my parents)