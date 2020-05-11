 
DOWNLOAD OUR DIGITAL EDITIONS FOR FREE DURING COVID 19 CRISIS
DOWNLOAD
 

B&WConceptEuropeTransfer by Michał Konrad

The universe is filled with living and dead matter. Both matters interpenetrate each other. Everything around us is energy. Words, thoughts, feelings cause vibrations, release energy. A way to communicate. 
7057 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #12

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The universe is filled with living and dead matter. Both matters interpenetrate each other. Everything around us is energy. Words, thoughts, feelings cause vibrations, release energy. A way to communicate.

The story of a man in the consciousness whose word „Transfer” has many meanings.„Transfer” is a violation of time and space. It is crossing the border of reality. It is a search for the truth and sense of existence that does not give a definite answer. The project was made in the form of diptychs, this form is intended to accommodate a possible field of interpretation, and even more doubt.

About Michał Konrad

Michał Konrad (born michał smuda), born in 1983 in poland. teacher by profession. Currently residing in wodzisław śląski. from an early age interested in visual arts, self-taught. he transmits his vision with a camera. his photographs balance on the edge of dream and reality, often taking on a surreal character. Since 2016, he has been making self-portraits, which constitute his emotional attitude to the surrounding world. In his photography michał konrad is looking for and discovering new methods of transmitting the visual image. in principle, his photographs are to exert a strong influence on the imagination. In 2017 he was selected in the debut project. The most talented polish emerging photographers (according to the debuts and doc magazine). His photographs have been awarded at numerous prestigious competitions. He has exhibited collective and individual exhibitions, as well as numerous publications in polish and foreign photographic magazines. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Songs of the past by Sasha Velichko
next
On butterfly wings by Matthew Hall

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

Francesco Scalici 16 min 1922
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ad.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA