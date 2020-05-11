The universe is filled with living and dead matter. Both matters interpenetrate each other. Everything around us is energy. Words, thoughts, feelings cause vibrations, release energy. A way to communicate.

The story of a man in the consciousness whose word „Transfer” has many meanings.„Transfer” is a violation of time and space. It is crossing the border of reality. It is a search for the truth and sense of existence that does not give a definite answer. The project was made in the form of diptychs, this form is intended to accommodate a possible field of interpretation, and even more doubt.

About Michał Konrad

Michał Konrad (born michał smuda), born in 1983 in poland. teacher by profession. Currently residing in wodzisław śląski. from an early age interested in visual arts, self-taught. he transmits his vision with a camera. his photographs balance on the edge of dream and reality, often taking on a surreal character. Since 2016, he has been making self-portraits, which constitute his emotional attitude to the surrounding world. In his photography michał konrad is looking for and discovering new methods of transmitting the visual image. in principle, his photographs are to exert a strong influence on the imagination. In 2017 he was selected in the debut project. The most talented polish emerging photographers (according to the debuts and doc magazine). His photographs have been awarded at numerous prestigious competitions. He has exhibited collective and individual exhibitions, as well as numerous publications in polish and foreign photographic magazines. [Official Website]