Tokyo by Manol Valtchanov

Tokyo had always been a special place to me from my first visit. Since then, each of my travels there has meant a sort of break dedicated to an emotional research and sometimes even more to an inspirational flat-out.

There’s something really cinegenic about Tokyo’s architecture, and especially in its lights, which conforms my photographic esthetic ideal. This atmosphere which inspired me at first tends even now to guide my way of taking pictures.

For a non japanese traveler who doesn’t live there, the city could be seen as a mountain of paradoxes, not necessarily obvious for a foreign culture. Thanks to the tourism development which Japan allows these last years, there is many photo or video documentaries which let, otherwise « to translate » Japan, at least to understand its complexity.

This subject doesn’t claim to document any special theme ; it simply represents my wandering within a city among which the tumult and burst aspects are unknown to me. In the center of this excitement, I sometimes succeed in holding on moments of life of its inhabitants, which seem so much hidden that they become really precious. As the foreign traveler who comes here for the first time, this project draws an uncertain, unpredictable wandering, always guided by fascinating glimpses of light.

About Manol Valtchanov

French photographer born in Bulgaria, he grew up in Paris where he studies architecture before heading to photography. His passion for images came during his teenage years, at the beginning of his art studies. At that time he uses photography as a simple tool for his school projects, but his camera quickly takes over the rest. His pictures often shows a marked taste for documentary and portrait. Spontaneity, is at the center of his images and is developed in all its forms, then the device must be the witness of an adventure, lived rather then frozen. From then on, photography becomes a lifestyle, an attitude adopted in everyday life and that pays tribute to moments. [Official Website]