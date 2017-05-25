The Rolls of Dice by Kazunori Nagashima

Even though there is only so much time, we can not tell the amount of sand left in the hourglass. Life is like a walk on a tightrope with the risk of falling or the reward of reaching the end. In this project, two people who are trying to make the best out of their lives reunite

Despair is the end of boundless longing.When hope becomes an escape from reality and you seek fulfillment with a low probability, the signs along your journey’s path do not make sense.

They are very much aware of each other’s presence. The bravado of trying to hide their anxiety is like looking at their own reflections in the mirror. Although they can not go back to their days of innocence, they find relief in the similarity of their present being. Sympathy is merely a drug that feeds your despair and anxiety. It can not be the cure nor inspire you to better yourself.

They can not even begin to throw the dice or roll with the number that is revealed to them. There only exists an energy of insane madness, so vast that it is unstoppable. This project portrays the force and the vanity of the the unwithering energy that has lost its place. [Official Website]