The Balkans by Oliver Weber

The Balkans have been a crossroads, a zone of endless military, cultural, and economic mixing and clashing between Europe and Asia, Christianity and Islam, Catholicism and Orthodoxy. What is happening now over there?

In September 2016 a new Photographic Documentation (an ongoing project) guided Oliver Weber through the remnants of old Yugoslavia – to commemorate 16 years without a major attempted genocide in the Balkans.

Is this at all understandable? Of course not.

About Oliver Weber

Oliver Weber (born September 7, 1970 in Munich) is a documentary photographer, physician and Professor of Visual Arts (California University). Currently he lives and works on the Canary Island of La Gomera. His specialty areas are reportage, portrait and what has come to be recognized as street photography. His work has been exhibited internationally and published in leading magazines and newspapers, including DIE ZEIT, DER SPIEGEL, SÜDDEUTSCHE ZEITUNG, El PAIS, COLORFOTO, PREMIERE (FRANCE), MERIAN and STERN MAGAZIN. [Official Website]