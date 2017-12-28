Conceptual | Eastern Asia     344 Views   

This new moon phase by Kazunori Nagashima

This new moon phase | Kazunori Nagashima

The night until the early hours of the following morning, a waxing moon was just like a thin wire, it was going to be a almost new moon.

Her unpredictable and bewitching movement appeared from the completely dark shore, sand pits or everywhere around me. This simple zen-like composition is one of the theme for this series. Some people said that the master and guests share the universe in a very narrow tea room while they have tea ceremony in Japan.

I don’t know it’s true or not, at this time I felt I was closer for it slightly. She moved beautifully mysterious and I just cut off that moment without a word. I never told her how she should move or pose.

I hadn’t known if I need to communicate with her while we were shooting, afterwards I was aware we had communicate all the time in the silence, or maybe I am wrong.

Or I also I can describe these scenes that it seemed she totally didn’t care of my camera like a beautiful wild animal, I felt just like chasing to shoot through her body with a shotgun.[Official Website]

