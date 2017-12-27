Lucio Farina : India – The colors of life

The aesthetics of those cities are so unique and beautiful that is difficult not to fall in love with it. Every corner seems to be a living theatre, people look like actors on a stage, they move easily in the chaos of the city and they live the streets in ways that often remember me a painting. I was impressed about the women, they look like queens, the way they dress, how gracely walk in the street, even when they work in fields they have their own beautiful garment and jewellery.

Often women hang out in group and seeing them all together is a sort of kaleidoscope of colors and joy. In fact Rajasthan is known as The Land of Colors or The Land of Kings, and it is the most colorful region in India.

It has a deep heritage, culture that reflect the life of its inhabitants. Some people say that blue houses belong to the families of Brahmins, the priest’s caste, whom worship Lord Shiva.Rajasthan is surrounded by desert, clothes and costumes reflects that weather and atmosphere, you can see those brilliant colors that shows splendor and royalty in everyday life. If I close my eyes and think about India comes up a multitude of colors and happiness.

About Lucio Farina

Born and raised in Italy. During my teen I discovered the world of CG. After graduated at Istitito Europeo di Design in Rome I started to work as visual effect artist and later as CG Supervisor. Between 2008-2010 I moved to Milan, Stockholm, Madrid, Toronto where I worked for few vfx companies as lighting artist. Since 2011 I relocate to Singapore where I’m currently working for ILM. Because of my job I’ve always been interested in photography and imaginary in general, but since I moved in Asia I wanted to explore a new form of photography that I’d never consider before like street and travel.

The reason is partially due to my daily job as a vfx lighting artist where I have full control of every aspect of the image, and partially because Singapore was the first asian country I have been to. That opened my visual mind and pushed me towards travel and street photography. Opposite to my day job street photography is completely off my hands, I can’t control what happens, but I can snap and freeze ordinary moments and make them extraordinary. [Official Website]