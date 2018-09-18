 
 

EuropeStoryThe World from Afar by Trevor Cole

The Afar tribe live in a very isolated and barren part of the Earth, yet they make a living from the extraction of salt and exporting it to the Ethiopian highlands.
4196 min

The photographs are taken in Afar, the hottest place on Earth, and give the viewer a sense of life on the edge.

The Afar tribe live in a very isolated and barren part of the Earth, yet they make a living from the extraction of salt and exporting it to the Ethiopian highlands. They are resilient, proud and very insular. They do not readily give of their time. The Danakil desert is part of the Afar triangle, part of the great East African rift system. It is the recession of the sea and its evaporation which has left the deposits of salt. The camel trains come in daily pulses at dawn and dusk transporting the extracted salt as part of an ancient trade. The people have adapted to survive in extreme heat and can tolerate heat to a greater extent than humans in other parts of the Earth. [Official Website]

Latest Stories